"I wanted him to say yes just to p** off Max; Lewis leaving F1 is like Cristiano leaving football" - Fans want Lewis Hamilton to complete 400 GPs before hanging up his boots

On the eve of his 300th race start in F1, Lewis Hamilton was questioned if he wishes to continue and reach the 400-race mark. The seven-time world champion laughed it off by saying that 100 more races would be quite a lot even though he still feels great about where he is right now.

Lewis Hamilton fans feel otherwise as they want the Mercedes driver to continue as long as he wishes to in the sport. Here are some of the tweets from the fans wanting him to race for as long as he can in F1.

Conan @Conan67894151 @F1 300 races at this level... The guy is a monster @F1 300 races at this level... The guy is a monster

👨🏾‍💻⚡️ @AmScuderia @F1 Lewis leaving F1 is like Cristiano leaving football… @F1 Lewis leaving F1 is like Cristiano leaving football… 😢

Emus @Emus79 @F1 I'd love to see him race another 100, but please let it be at another team. See if he can guide a team to success, instead of the other way around. Alpine or McLaren for instance. @F1 I'd love to see him race another 100, but please let it be at another team. See if he can guide a team to success, instead of the other way around. Alpine or McLaren for instance.

Yasheshvvi Yadava @YYadava @F1 If Lewis stays it would be great to see him at mercedes for a bit, but realistically he would be perfect for a mid field team or a new team as a development driver like Michael was. For example he stays at Merc till 2025 and goes to a new team from 2026 to help them. @F1 If Lewis stays it would be great to see him at mercedes for a bit, but realistically he would be perfect for a mid field team or a new team as a development driver like Michael was. For example he stays at Merc till 2025 and goes to a new team from 2026 to help them.

Ch+ @imightbechad @F1 400 is a lot to ask. But, he's still at the top of his game and the skill isn't dropping. As long as he likes it and sees value in it being part of his life, why not? @F1 400 is a lot to ask. But, he's still at the top of his game and the skill isn't dropping. As long as he likes it and sees value in it being part of his life, why not?

F1365 @F1365TW @F1 Maybe 350 but 400 seems out of reach, but he’s been recently still performing at a top level but him hinting at retirement could prove 400 to be a bit of a stretch! @F1 Maybe 350 but 400 seems out of reach, but he’s been recently still performing at a top level but him hinting at retirement could prove 400 to be a bit of a stretch!

jsblakley @jsblakley @F1 One of the greats in racing! Race as long as you can @LewisHamilton @F1 One of the greats in racing! Race as long as you can @LewisHamilton.

connor @conn0rF1x @F1 hopefully so, as he’s the greatest F1 driver of all time @F1 hopefully so, as he’s the greatest F1 driver of all time 💜

Lewis Hamilton scored his best result of the season at Circuit Paul Ricard

Lewis Hamilton scored his fourth consecutive podium at Circuit Paul Ricard. The Mercedes driver had scored three consecutive P3 results before the F1 French GP and at Paul Ricard, he went one better and secured P2, his best result of the season.

“Our team has been amazing when it comes to reliability and it shows that with dedication and focus, we can slowly make our way up. We don’t have the same pace yet as the two teams at the front but today we were able to keep one of them at bay so a great result for us, everyone has worked really hard.’’

He added:

“Huge congratulations to the teams back at the factories and the team here. Without them, this wouldn’t have been possible and I’m proud of them.’’

The Briton has become the sixth driver in the history of F1 to have 300 or more race starts after the F1 French GP.

