"I wanted him to say yes just to p** off Max; Lewis leaving F1 is like Cristiano leaving football" - Fans want Lewis Hamilton to complete 400 GPs before hanging up his boots

On the eve of his 300th race start in F1, Lewis Hamilton was questioned if he wishes to continue and reach the 400-race mark. The seven-time world champion laughed it off by saying that 100 more races would be quite a lot even though he still feels great about where he is right now.
Lewis Hamilton fans feel otherwise as they want the Mercedes driver to continue as long as he wishes to in the sport. Here are some of the tweets from the fans wanting him to race for as long as he can in F1.
Lewis Hamilton scored his best result of the season at Circuit Paul Ricard
Lewis Hamilton scored his fourth consecutive podium at Circuit Paul Ricard. The Mercedes driver had scored three consecutive P3 results before the F1 French GP and at Paul Ricard, he went one better and secured P2, his best result of the season.
“Our team has been amazing when it comes to reliability and it shows that with dedication and focus, we can slowly make our way up. We don’t have the same pace yet as the two teams at the front but today we were able to keep one of them at bay so a great result for us, everyone has worked really hard.’’
He added:
“Huge congratulations to the teams back at the factories and the team here. Without them, this wouldn’t have been possible and I’m proud of them.’’
The Briton has become the sixth driver in the history of F1 to have 300 or more race starts after the F1 French GP.