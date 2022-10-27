Lewis Hamilton recently celebrated his dog Roscoe Hamilton's 10th birthday.

On October 25, Hamilton posted birthday wishes for Roscoe on his Twitter as well as Instagram account. Both posts gained a lot of attention from netizens. The caption to his Instagram post read:

"[Roscoe] turns 10 today. We’ve been through so much together, feels like we’ve grown up together. Can’t tell you how many nights he’s kept me up with his snoring. But he’s still my best friend and such blessing in my life. Roscoe, Dads loves you."

On Twitter, Hamilton posted a series of pictures, one of them featuring a birthday cake for the much-adored pet. The duo apparently watched a movie together too.

As much as fans love Lewis Hamilton's performance on the track, on Roscoe's birthday, many called the latter the "real star of the paddock" and wished him well. Here are some of the best wishes sent to him.

"Happy birthday to the real star of the paddock!! ROSCOEEE"

"my fave duo"

"Happy birthday Roscoe, the main star in the paddock and a great content creator."

"Happy birthday roscoe!! thank you for being the best boy and for making your dad smile"

"Happiests ofs birffdayss toooos Roscoess. Lewis you got the whole TL talking like Roscoe right now."

"Happy birthday Roscoe!!!!!"

Roscoe also has his own Instagram handle, and because Hamilton is so popular in F1, his pet dog's handle has gained over 600 thousand followers on the platform.

Lewis Hamilton struggling to win this season

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most successful drivers in Formula 1. Along with seven World Championships so far, the Briton has also ensured to win at least one race during the course of a season ever since his debut. However, this season has been taking violent turns for him.

With the Mercedes W13 being really slow on straights at the start of the season, Hamilton struggled to battle even for the podium places during races. While his teammate George Russell outperformed him during the first half of the season, he struggled with the car.

With the development of the car through the season, they have secured the third place in the constructor's standings. However, they are still not fast enough to win this season against the Red Bull RB18. The US Grand Prix saw Hamilton lead the race, but Max Verstappen soon chased him down and he had to settle for P2.

This might turn out to be Lewis Hamilton's first ever season without a win if Verstappen's dominance keeps pushing him out of the lead.

