FE CEO willing to donate $250,000 to charity if Max Verstappen doesn’t win the 2024 F1 season

Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds recently declared that he would donate $250,000 to a charity if Max Verstappen does not win the 2024 F1 World Championship.

In an exclusive interview with TNTSport, Dodds said he strongly believed that Max Verstappen would win the 2024 F1 World Championship. He stated that if any one of the other 19 drivers manages to win the title in 2024, he would donate $250,000 to whichever charity the new world champion chose.

"99% he [Verstappen] gets that trophy. I'll tell you what, if he doesn't win it, if any one of the other 19 drivers wins it, we will give a quarter of a million dollars to the charity of choice of the other driver that wins it. It would not be the worst day at the office to give a load of money to charity," he declared.

Later on, Jeff Dodds said that he simply could not see anyone but the Red Bull star winning the title in 2024. He thinks it impossible for a driver to dominate as much as Verstappen and not win the next season.

"Absolutely, he [Verstappen] is nailed on to win that season... I absolutely already know who's winning. You can't win 19 out of 22 races in one season, go in the off-season, bit of development on the cars, come back for the next one, and not win it. I just can't see it," Dodds added.

Max Verstappen won the 2023 F1 World Championship with ease, winning 19 out of 22 races and scoring 575 points.

Max Verstappen recalled being frustrated for not winning races before his dominance in F1

Max Verstappen recently shared how frustrated he used to get when he was not winning races.

In an interview with Motorsport-Magazin, the Dutchman explained that despite knowing his potential to win, it was frustrating when he was unable to do so. This was mainly because, a few years ago, Mercedes was the dominant team.

“I found it very frustrating back then when I couldn’t win. Because you have the feeling that you can do it – but you can’t show it. That’s why I’m very happy in the position I’m in now. This is what I dreamed of. I hoped it would turn out like this. Now that the situation has arrived, I’m obviously trying to make the most of it,” he said.

When Max Verstappen joined the sport in 2014, Mercedes began their dominance and continued to win championships till 2020. The Dutch driver and Red Bull eventually dethroned the Silver Arrows and Lewis Hamilton in 2021.