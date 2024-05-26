“Feels like I'm driving a go-kart with no suspension”: Max Verstappen unhappy with Red Bull’s ‘disappointing performance whole weekend’

Max Verstappen recently complained about Red Bull RB20's performance around the Monaco circuit. The reigning world champion was only able to secure P6 in Monaco GP's qualifying session.

Ever since F1 arrived at the principality, Verstappen has struggled to clock a decent lap time at the circuit. He did not top the leaderboard in all three practice sessions and failed to bag his ninth consecutive pole position as well.

During qualifying, Ferrari and McLaren drivers kept the front four positions locked and fought against each other. Charles Leclerc topped the timing sheets and took his third pole position on home soil.

After clinching pole position in the first seven races in 2024, Max Verstappen will start the Monaco GP from sixth place, behind both the Ferraris, McLarens and one Mercedes of George Russell.

Speaking to Sky Sports about RB20's performance around Monaco, Max Verstappen explained that he was more disappointed with his car's performance rather than his position on the starting grid.

"I'm not disappointed with the position, I'm disappointed with our performance. It's not come as a surprise to me because I knew our limitations coming into this weekend. It's been bad. I can't take any kerbs," Verstappen said.

The rigidity of the car was the main concern voiced by the three-time world champion, especially when he drove through Monaco's middle sector. He pinpointed that he was losing time in the low-speed corners because of how bumpy the car was.

"In the middle sector, I'm driving around the kerbs. It feels like I'm driving a go-kart, with no suspension and no damping. It's been very difficult for us. I felt really comfortable in the high-speed corners, at least that was enjoyable but in the low-speed we are losing too much, where it's bumpy and the car is jumping around," he added.

Christian Horner on Red Bull woes at Monaco as Max Verstappen fails to bag pole

Christian Horner addressed issues faced by Red Bull during the 2024 F1 Monaco GP. Speaking to Sky Sports, Horner explained that the RB20 did not fit the Monaco track's characteristics and highlighted where the car failed to perform.

"It's been a struggle all weekend. The car hasn't suited the characteristics of this circuit. Up until that last run, anything between second and sixth was on but unfortunately we didn't get that last run in. The first sector was strong for us. It was mainly the tight hairpin, then Turn Five and Turn 10," Horner said.

Throughout the race weekend at the principality, both Red Bull drivers, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, complained about issues with the car. While Verstappen was only able to secure P6 in qualifying, Perez was eliminated in Q1 itself and will start the race from P16.