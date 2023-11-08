Felipe Massa’s court case could result in Lewis Hamilton challenging Max Verstappen’s 2021 F1 championship title, feels former driver

Former F1 driver Timo Glock feels that Felipe Massa's legal battle for the 2008 F1 World Championship title could also spark a case for the 2021 F1 World Championship, where Lewis Hamilton lost to Max Verstappen in the last lap due to questionable decisions taken by F1 race director Michael Masi.

In an interview with PlanetF1, Glock initially said that he is not sure if what Massa is doing is 100% correct. However, he was quite surprised to see the Brazilian file a case for such an old World Championship fight. He said:

“I mean, I’m not 100% sure if it’s the right way to do it, let’s say. I was surprised when I saw it because, you know, after such a long time to go in front of court… I don’t know if it will work out for him. I mean, he knows what he’s doing. He knows the facts, I don’t know the facts; actually, what are the details of it.”

Furthermore, Timo Glock feels that if Felipe Massa somehow wins the case, it could trigger yet another case for the F1 World Championship, where Lewis Hamilton will go against Max Verstappen for the 2021 season. Concluding his take, Glock said that he does not know whether these kinds of cases are right for the sport since he is not too involved in the details.

He said:

“So we will see. In the end, if he makes the step and even wins it, we could see another court facing maybe Lewis Hamilton against Max Verstappen. So I don’t know if it’s the right side for the sport. But, in the end, I’m not in all those details involved. So I don’t know. I was surprised when I saw that.”

Felipe Massa clarifies that his case for 2008 F1 World Championship title is not against Lewis Hamilton

Felipe Massa's case for the 2008 F1 World Championship title will directly affect Lewis Hamilton as he emerged the champion that year. However, the Brazilian claims that his appeal is not against Hamilton himself.

Massa praised the seven-time world champion for whatever he has achieved in his career. In an interview with the aforementioned publication, he said:

“No, we haven’t had any communication. Everything that we are doing is not against Lewis. I mean, I really respect Lewis as a driver for everything that he’s done, he’s one of the best drivers in the history of Formula One. So many records, with many titles. But what I’m doing is against the result of a manipulated race.

“So it’s nothing against Lewis. I really like Lewis as a driver and he’s doing a lot of things for justice, so many different kinds of justice in the world. I think, one time, he will need to speak and talk about the situation. I think it’s pretty clear I’m not doing anything against him. I’m doing it against the justice of the sport.”

Only time will tell whether Felipe Massa will win the case or not and what action will be taken by the World Motor Sport Council regarding the 2008 F1 World Championship.