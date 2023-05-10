Fernando Alonso admits frustration despite winning 4th podium of the 2023 F1 season

Fernando Alonso admitted after the 2023 F1 Miami GP that there was a bit of frustration that had crept in after finishing P3.

The Aston Martin driver has finished on the podium in four of the five races this season and that too in an impressive manner. He has been consistent, not making mistakes and becoming the team's benchmark.

Before the season began, it would have been hard to predict Fernando Alonso consistently bagging podium finishes. Having said that, the Spaniard did admit that there was a bit of frustration as this was the best result he could achieve in the car.

During the post-race press conference, when asked if it's becoming frustrating to not secure a top-two result Alonso replied:

"It is, it is. Obviously we want to be one step higher on the podium in P2 and eventually one day have an opportunity to win a race but at the moment it didn’t happen because Red Bull is better than us — (they’re) stronger, (they’re) faster and reliability has been always outstanding for them as well, finishing both cars in every race.

"So if one day there is a crack there, if there is an opportunity, we need to make sure we are in that position and not making any mistakes at any point in the weekend.”

"We obviously want more" - Fernando Alonso after securing his 4th podium of the season

After the race, Fernando Alonso was questioned by his former teammate Jenson Button over how missing out on a top-two finish could be a bit frustrating for a winner like him. The Spaniard replied that while a podium finish was amazing at the start of the season, Aston Martin now wants more and is pursuing better results.

Alonso elaborated:

"I think at the beginning of the year a podium was amazing. Now after four podiums, we obviously want more and at least a second place. But, you know, the two Red Bulls they are always unbreakable and they are always super-fast. But as I said, maybe Monaco, maybe Barcelona we have a possibility."

Alonso's consistency has reaped him a lot of rewards as the Spaniard is now third in the championship. The driver has been one of the most consistent performers all season and has even left elite drivers like Charles Leclerc, George Russell, and Lewis Hamilton in the shade.

