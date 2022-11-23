Fernando Alonso already '100 percent plus' happy at new team Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso is 100 percent happy at his new team Aston Martin as the Spaniard spent his first day as the team's new driver during the year-end tyre test.

The Spaniard was part of Alpine for the 2022 season but has moved to Aston Martin now. Talking to RacingNews365.com, Alonso said:

"I'm much more optimistic now than when I signed for Aston Martin. I was 90 percent happy, (then) when they start improving, and they finished the season on a high, I was 100 percent. This morning, I was 100 percent plus. The feeling that I have today in the garage with the guys and the potential of the team, the talent that I see in the engineering room here is outstanding. So, I am really, really happy."

Alonso took a dig at his old employer Alpine as well. The driver hinted at how the Mercedes engine in Aston Martin surpassed the normal standards set by the Renault one in Alpine. He said:

"When they told me the mileage of the engine yesterday night, I was concerned because I said that number is so high on my standards! But we did 97 laps (with) no problem. We entered the garage this morning togethe,r and we saw the green car. We both said this is exactly as Jaguar in 2002, but this is completely a different project for sure."

Alonso (81) ended the season in ninth place.

"I am happily surprised by everything" - Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso has said that he's pleasantly surprised by everything he has seen at Aston Martin. While there were small adjustments to be made, everything has been positive. He said:

"We have to sit down. I have to go through now in my mind everything that I felt. There are small things, and most of them are comfort, it's not really the balance itself or the behaviour of the car. I was happily surprised with everything, but this year's car is not anywhere near what we will run next year. There was not really anything to get confident (with) or anything like that. It's not like there's going to be a continuation of this car (for next year)."

Alonso is reportedly on a three-year deal with Aston Martin. The Spaniard has the option to extend or terminate his contract after every season and will hope for a strong challenge from the team next season.

Poll : 0 votes