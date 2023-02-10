Fernando Alonso recently revealed why he joined Aston Martin and left Alpine. It was clear that Alpine was a much better team at the end of the 2022 F1 season as they finished fourth, right behind the top teams. Despite that, the Spaniard decided to leave the French outfit and join Aston Martin.

During an exclusive interview with the British team, Fernando Alonso revealed how he was impressed by the efforts of the team to move forward and become future world champions. All the investments, new factories, and talent joining Aston Martin tempted Alonso as well. He said:

"Aston Martin F1 is taking the necessary steps to win in the near future. The team is determined to become a championship contender and will do whatever it takes to get there. This ambition is appealing to any racing driver. You see all the investment, the new factory, the talent joining the team, and you want to be part of it."

The Spaniard further appreciated Aston Martin as a brand and how much they have done in the motorsport and automotive industries. Fernando Alonso also shared how he has been working hard on himself and with the team to start winning soon. The two-time world champion said:

"And then there is the name, Aston Martin. It is, and always will be, an iconic brand in motorsport and the automotive industry. To write the next chapter in the brand's history and become part of the Aston Martin family makes me very proud."

He further added:

"This is a very special opportunity for me with this team at this moment in my career. I've been preparing physically and mentally for this challenge, and I see this project as a winning one. It's a matter of time until Aston Martin is winning races and championships. Making that time as short as possible, this is my biggest challenge – but I'm ready for it."

Fernando Alonso keen on continuing racing in F1

Fernando Alonso is well aware that he is not competing and driving at the top level in F1. However, he is confident and willing to continue in the sport until he feels his team has a chance to win something big.

Speaking to Motorsport, the Spaniard said:

"No, I think I will not accept that and I will not continue if I don't believe that we can have a chance. I don't know if it's one percent chance or 10 percent, but I will only continue because I believe that we will have a chance. Next year to close the gap that Aston Martin has, I think it's unrealistic, but we need to put the foundation we need, to put the baseline to future cars and to work better than the people around us."

After joining Aston Martin, which struggled massively in the 2022 F1 season, he is aware that the road to becoming a top team and winning races is a long one.

