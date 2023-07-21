Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin F1 hopeful of bouncing back in Hungary after “suffering” in Austria and Silverstone

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso is expecting to return to the podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix this week after losing out at the British and Austrian Grands Prix.

He stated that the circuit, Hungaroring, suits their car much better (in theory) and could make a return to the podium. Formula Passion quoted him saying:

"We have some hope for this weekend after some suffering experienced in Austria and Silverstone, so let's hope it can go better - he added - there is more confidence due to the track and the track characteristics which are similar to those of the circuits in which we did well."

Aston Martin had a surprising improvement in their performance right from the start of this season. Fernando Alonso, who joined the team this year, made his presence on most of the podiums at the beginning of the season and was certainly one of the top contenders.

However, the recent two races haven't gone too well for the team in contrast to the initial stages of the season. Alonso and Lance Stroll were P5 and P9 in Austria, and P7, P14 at Silverstone (the British Grand Prix).

Fernando Alonso mentioned that he has better expectations from the upcoming race in Hungary because of the track layout, which suits their car.

Fernando Alonso reveals Aston Martin AMR23's potential weakness

It has been quite a surprise to see the Aston Martin not at the top in Austria or Great Britain. But from what Fernando Alonso revealed, it seems likely they will improve at the upcoming Hungarian GP.

The double world champion stated that the car is much better on circuits with tight corners. It is exactly what the Hungaroring is, a circuit filled with tight corners and very few fast ones.

Alonso claimed that tracks like the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone were not suitable for the car, as they comprise very fast-paced corners. Hence, the team couldn't perform very well.

"High-speed corners and straights are probably not the strengths of our package, and Silverstone, as well as the Red Bull Ring, was a clear example," he said.

It seems that the strong part about the AMR23 is the downforce, because of which they have performed amazingly well in the earlier races.

Although Fernando Alonso is confident about the Hungarian GP, he and Lance Stroll will have to keep their qualifying pace in mind. The track is very hard to perform overtakes because of the tight corners, making it hard for drivers to switch up their positions during a race.