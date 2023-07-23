Fernando Alonso blasts the new Pirelli tires for Aston Martin and Red Bull losing sudden performance 

Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso has stated that the new Pirelli tries may be the reason behind their and Red Bull's recent dip in performance.

Although the tires have not changed, the two-time world champion was quick to point out the difference in the pecking order since Silverstone. He claimed that it was more than just a coincidence and probably the loss of pace in the two teams is the real indicator of this aspect.

Speaking to the media, including PlanetF1, Fernando Alonso said:

"We are one-tenth from McLaren, so it’s not as bad as maybe the result looks. But yeah, we need to improve, there’s no doubt we made a step backward in the last few races, and everyone did a step forward. Also it is a coincidence that when the new Pirelli tires came in Silverstone there are a couple of teams that were struggling more and a couple of teams that are very happy with the car now."

He added:

"It’s not only us, I think Red Bull has clearly been hit with those tires, they’ve been one-two in every qualifying, one-two in every race, and now they are not even on pole position. Checo [Perez] is struggling to be in the top 10. At Silverstone, I think Max [Verstappen] was only three seconds in front of Lando [Norris in the race]. So I see things a little bit abnormal since Silverstone. I think you can feel the car a little bit different with the tires. But as I said it is difficult sometimes to be neutral."

Fernando Alonso further stated:

“But if I look back to Red Bull after being first and second, in every practice, qualifying and race and now I think this weekend in none of the practice, in Silverstone he [Verstappen] was only three seconds in front of Lando. I think Red Bull lost performance since Silverstone, that’s a fact.”

Fernando Alonso criticizes the new qualifying format in Hungary

Fernando Alonso was amongst the many to criticize the new qualifying format being used at the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend as he mentioned that it took away from seeing cars on the track for the fans.

Speaking with RacingNews365, the Spaniard said:

“I think it was a disaster to see cars not running in free practice because we are saving tires. It didn’t add anything to the show and I feel sad for the spectators that paid for their tickets for Friday – FP1, FP2, and FP3 – and cars don’t have the tires to run.”

It will be interesting to see if this new format is used on any other weekend this year.