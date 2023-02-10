Fernando Alonso with a blunt response when asked if he was the best driver in F1

Aston Martin recently interviewed their new driver, Fernando Alonso, to get his insight into his long and successful career and about the sport in general. The Spaniard is currently the oldest driver on the grid and has shared the track with some of the greatest drivers the sport has seen.

The first question asked of Fernando Alonso was whether he was the best driver in the sport. He didn't say yes or no, but rather declared that no one knows the answer to that question since there have been so many great drivers in the sport. He mentioned how the answer changes year after year and gave the example of how people once thought Michael Schumacher was the best driver. Alonso said:

"Nobody knows the answer to that question. Every season we keep changing opinion. We thought for many years that Michael Schumacher was unbeatable and had maybe reached a level that no one had in the history of Formula One. But, throughout the history of the sport, we've seen different drivers dominating – it's impossible to compare them."

Fernando Alonso further explained how he simply tries to give 100% effort on every lap, whether he is racing for the top spot or not. The Spaniard stated:

"What I do know is that I always try to give my maximum. I'm never demotivated. It doesn't matter whether I'm fighting for fifth or 15th, for me, it's like fighting for the win because I have to make sure that I give 100 per cent on every lap of every race."

After a difficult two seasons at Alpine, Fernando Alonso was appointed by Aston Martin after Sebastian Vettel retired from racing at the end of the 2022 F1 season. The two-time world champion will be driving alongside Lance Stroll in the 2023 F1 season.

Fernando Alonso believes Aston Martin could compete with top F1 teams

Ahead of the 2023 F1 season, Fernando Alonso expressed that he is confident and believes that Aston Martin has the potential to take the fight to the top teams in the sport. After the team had their first official track run on the Jerez circuit in Spain, an official video was shared on social media where Alonso gave his first thoughts:

“Days like here in Jerez are very very important for me to get ready for Bahrain. It is a fact that I always try to give my maximum. I am never demotivated, I need to make sure that I give 100%. I am ready for the next challenge, this a very special opportunity for me with this team and I see this project as a winning one.”

Of course, the team will not be able to immediately start fighting with the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull, but they will be trying their best to move up the grid and race top midtable teams like Alpine and McLaren.

