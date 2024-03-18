Fernando Alonso comments on Alpine's sudden downfall in 2024

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso claimed that it was 'difficult for him to comment' on his former team Alpine's decline in the 2024 season.

The French manufacturer arguably has one of the slowest cars on the grid in the 2024 season and has fallen sharply in the order from last year's P6 in the Constructor's Championship. The Spaniard led the French team to P4 in the championship before departing from there at the end of the 2022 season to join Aston Martin.

Speaking with Motorsportweek, Fernando Alonso stated that he could not comment on Alpine's decline but stated that he still had love for the team. He said:

“This is difficult to comment on from the outside. It’s a team that I love, a team that gave me a lot of great things in my career. So, I hope they can get better. When I was there obviously, the team maybe was different."

He added:

"It was a great atmosphere, and it was a good performance as well, especially in 2022. We were within the top five, and top six in every race of the year. So, it is a bit surprising to see the current results. But hopefully, they fix things quickly.”

Aston Martin team boss chimes in Fernando Alonso's future in F1

Aston Martin F1 team principal Mike Krack stated that it was 'no secret' that he was in favor of Fernando Alonso continuing with the Silverstone-based team beyond 2024 after his current deal expires.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, the German stated that it was up to the two-time world champion to decide on his future with the team and the sport. Krack said:

“It's not a secret that he first of all wants to decide for himself what he wants to do. And I think it's also not a secret that I keep saying that we want to continue working with Fernando. And I also said that the most important thing is that we give him a quick car."

He added:

"So that he believes in this project, and that he believes in this team and everything else we will have to discuss over the weeks to come. Now, it is clear that a driver of that caliber is attractive to everybody, but we will try to keep him.”

Fernando Alonso had previously claimed that he was a 'viable option' for many teams after his current contract, as he is one of only three world champions out of contract for the 2025 season.