Fernando Alonso convinced of competing against F1 heavyweights with Aston Martin: “I see a winning project”

Fernando Alonso is entering the 2023 Formula 1 season in confident fashion and is hoping to make his mark with the Aston Martin F1 Team.

The Spaniard parted ways with Alpine at the end of 2022 and moved to Aston Martin on a multi-year contract. He replaced Sebastian Vettel, who announced his retirement from the sport last year.

Alonso recently had his first official track run with his new team at the Jerez circuit in southern Spain. Aston Martin have been working hard on their 2023 challenger, the AMR2.

In a video released on the team's social media accounts, Alonso spoke of the importance of the tests and his confidence in the team's abilities. He said:

“Days like here in Jerez are very very important for me to get ready for Bahrain. It is a fact that I always try to give my maximum. I am never demotivated, I need to make sure that I give 100%.”

He added:

“I am ready for the next challenge, this a very special opportunity for me with this team and I see this project a winning one.”

Aston Martin are scheduled to launch their 2023 challenger on Monday (February 13).

Ahead of 2023 F1 season, Fernando Alonso is confident of delivering "something special"

Since their re-badged entry into the sport in 2021, Aston Martin have not finished higher than seventh in the Constructors' Championship. The team will be hopeful of a change in fortunes in 2023, with the help of their drivers, Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso.

The Spaniard is also confident that he will deliver something “special” at Aston Martin. In an interview with Motorsport Week, he said:

“Next year to close the gap that Aston Martin has I think it’s unrealistic, but we need to put the foundation we need, to put the baseline to future cars and to work better than the people around us.”

Fernando Alonso added:

“This is a very competitive environment, so to become a champion you need to deliver something special. I’m ready to deliver something special from my side and I expect the same from the team.”

