Fernando Alonso delivers chilling warning as Aston Martin plan to ‘crush’ rivals in Canada

Fernando Alonso recently summed up his race at home after he finished seventh in the 2023 F1 Spanish GP.

After a tough qualifying session on Saturday, the Spaniard was unable to gain places and finish in the top three places, where he is usually finishing this year. However, he is determined to hit back in the coming races.

Fernando Alonso spoke to the media and initially explained how he tried to recover places in the race but was unable to after a point. He mentioned how Mercedes have taken a step forward with their new upgrades, allowing them to get two podium finishes. He said, according to formu1a.uno:

“After starting quite far back, I was able to recover – but only up to a certain point. Both Russell and Checo were faster than us today, so there was a lot of work to do. Looking at the Constructors, it’s true that Mercedes gained some important points but we again gained points on Ferrari.”

Fastest Pitstop @FastestPitStop



"I think it’s just one race – and then in Canada, we crush them."



"In Canada, we’ll bring more things, and in Silverstone too… It will all depend on which team is bringing updates."… Fernando Alonso says that Aston Martin will "crush" the competition in Canada with new updates."I think it’s just one race – and then in Canada, we crush them.""In Canada, we’ll bring more things, and in Silverstone too… It will all depend on which team is bringing updates."… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Fernando Alonso says that Aston Martin will "crush" the competition in Canada with new updates."I think it’s just one race – and then in Canada, we crush them.""In Canada, we’ll bring more things, and in Silverstone too… It will all depend on which team is bringing updates."… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/58n3xfUnbJ

Looking forward, Fernando Alonso fired a warning to rival teams and expressed his determination to bounce back and crush them in the upcoming Canadian GP. Even though the Spaniard is 41 years old, he is still hoping to get back onto the podium and stay close to the Red Bulls.

Alonso concluded:

“In Canada, we’ll bring more things, and in Silverstone too… It will all depend on which team is bringing updates. Even then, with a normal qualifying, we would have started alongside Hamilton and could have had some better chances. I think it’s just one race – and then in Canada, we crush them.”

Fernando Alonso on why he did not overtake Lance Stroll in the 2023 F1 Spanish GP

During the latter stages of the Spanish GP, Fernando Alonso was right behind his teammate Lance Stroll. However, he did not even try to overtake him despite having a fresher set of tires.

Since this was quite unlike him, he was asked about it. The Spaniard explained that he did not want to do anything rash and try to overtake him, especially after what happened yesterday in qualifying, where he damaged his car by overpushing. He said:

“It was 10 laps to the end, I had a little bit fresher tyres – but like one or two tenths faster than him, no more than that. I will not get crazy. I damaged one floor yesterday, I didn’t want to damage another one today, or he damages the floor or anything just try to secure the place. For us it’s the same: sixth and seventh, and seventh and sixth.” he said. (via RaceFans)

F1 Naija 🇳🇬 @f1_naija : Alonso chose not to attack his teammate in Spain to avoid damaging another floor, waving to fans instead. Qualifying ninth due to a damaged floor, he finished behind Stroll. Despite closing in on Stroll, he focused on building a gap to cars behind. The race was disappointing,… : Alonso chose not to attack his teammate in Spain to avoid damaging another floor, waving to fans instead. Qualifying ninth due to a damaged floor, he finished behind Stroll. Despite closing in on Stroll, he focused on building a gap to cars behind. The race was disappointing,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 📰: Alonso chose not to attack his teammate in Spain to avoid damaging another floor, waving to fans instead. Qualifying ninth due to a damaged floor, he finished behind Stroll. Despite closing in on Stroll, he focused on building a gap to cars behind. The race was disappointing,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/JOybaGBd1f

Fernando Alonso is currently in third place with 99 points in the drivers' championship table.

Poll : 0 votes