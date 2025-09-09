Fernando Alonso drops 2-word reaction to Carlos Alcaraz winning the 2025 US Open

Aston Martin driver and two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso gave a short reaction as he congratulated six-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz on his US Open triumph on the weekend. Heading into the final inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium, the Spanish driver was looking to win his second major of the season after previously capturing Roland Garros against his archrival Jannik Sinner earlier in the year.

Ad

The 22-year-old had played terrific tennis throughout his way to the final, where he played Sinner, for a third Grand Slam Final in a row. Although many anticipated yet another classic between the pair, the Spaniard was in full control of the match and eventually secured his second title in New York, beating the Italian 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

On his Instagram Story, Fernando Alonso was appreciative of Carlos Alcaraz's efforts and gave a two-word reaction, congratulating the latter, saying:

Ad

Trending

"Congratulations Champion,"

Snapshot of Fernando Alonso's Story...Credits-Instagram

The new World No.1 has been an admirer of the 44-year-old F1 icon for some time now and even picked him to be his dream doubles partner when asked about the same by ATP:

Ad

“Definitely Fernando Alonso. He knows how to play tennis, and I think he would be a great teammate. I admire F1 drivers in the world of F1 because it is a team sport.

"They have to do what the team tells them, and I admire that. In tennis, you have to deal with everything by yourself. So you have to put your maximum strength into that.”

Ad

While Carlos Alcaraz had a perfect Sunday, it was a different tale for Alonso, as he had to retire from the Italian GP.

Fernando Alonso gives an honest take on his DNF in Monza

Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso stated that bad luck during races was taking positive results away from the team while commenting on his suspension failure in Monza.

Ad

Speaking with Motorsport.com, the 32-time F1 race winner analyzed his race and said:

"Yes, it seems that the suspension gave way and, well, we had to retire the car. I don't think many cars had to overtake us; we were as fast or faster than them, so yes, six points here. Eight in Monaco when we were sixth and broke the engine there, today when we were seventh, we broke the suspension, so it's dozens of points that bad luck is taking away from us. "

Ad

"We overtook one car at the start, we overtook one car at the pitstop and we were keeping a group behind us, I think with a difficult weekend, I think we executed the weekend one hundred percent, and luck again, or a breakdown, deprived us of points, but we'll have to keep trying."

Fernando Alonso was running in P7 when his suspension on the AMR25 failed coming out of the Ascari chicane.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More