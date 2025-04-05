Fernando Alonso drops one-word reaction on Max Verstappen's latest IG post

Fernando Alonso has left a simple one-word message of appreciation under Max Verstappen's recent Instagram post, in which the Dutchman shared his delight over his qualifying performance at the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday. The 27-year-old claimed a pole position in Suzuka, marking his first this season.

Max Verstappen took all spectators by surprise as he crossed over the line at the end of Q3 on Saturday and was at the top of the timing sheets. The four-time world champion had been struggling to find the right balance in his Red Bull throughout the weekend, but he managed to put in a rapid lap when it mattered the most.

One of the people he impressed the most was fellow driver Alonso, who was full of praise for his colleague, as he told the media that Verstappen is the best driver on the grid.

After the session, Verstappen took to Instagram to share his feelings about that performance with his fans and called the moment a "huge highlight" for the Red Bull team.

"YESSS 🙌 Incredible, this is a huge highlight for us here @redbullracing 🎌"

Alonso commented under this post, congratulating the reigning world champion on his pole position at Suzuka.

"Bravo 👏👏👏👏👏"

Screen grab of Fernando Alonso's comment under Max Verstappen's Instagram post [via Instagram/maxverstappen1]

In setting the fastest lap on Saturday, Max Verstappen also set the lap record around Suzuka with a 1:26.983 second lap time. The Dutchman now has four pole positions in a row in Japan and sits third in the list of most poles at Suzuka, only behind Sebastian Vettel (5) and Michael Schumacher (8).

He will be starting Sunday's race in first position with the McLaren duo behind him, as Lando Norris qualified in P2 while Oscar Piastri grabbed third position to round off the top-three.

Fernando Alonso says Max Verstappen's pole position was 'a magical moment'

Max Verstappen celebrating his Pole Position after the Japanese Grand Prix Qualifying - Source: Getty

Fernando Alonso claimed that watching Max Verstappen grab an unexpected pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix was "a magical moment". The Spaniard also claimed that only Verstappen could have driven that Red Bull to P1 on the whole F1 grid.

Speaking to Viaplay in the media pen after Verstappen finished his final lap in Q3, Alonso told the outlet that he feels the Dutchman is the only driver who can put the car in a higher position than it deserves. Account @verstappennews posted a clip of this interaction via X.

"Only he can do it. I think there is no other driver at the moment that can drive a car and put it so high. Higher than the car deserves. I think it was a magical moment for everyone here."

Fernando Alonso was in the media pen watching the Q3 session unfold as the 43-year-old was knocked out in Q2 himself, after a disappointing day out for him and his Aston Martin team. Alonso will start Sunday's race in P12, while his teammate Lance Stroll will start last, after getting eliminated in Q1.

