Fernando Alonso establishes management company for drivers aiming to enter the world of F1

Fernando Alonso has launched a driver management company called A14 Management. The agency aims to support, guide, and nurture talented drivers from karting, which makes up the first step in a motorsport driver's career.

The two-time world champion is on the path to becoming the F1 driver with the most grand prix starts in the history of the sport. It is, thereby, safe to assume that his knowledge, experience, and legacy will be absolutely invaluable to the young drivers who will be managed by the agency.

The company's website reads:

“Alonso launches, together with his trusted team, A14 Management. Born with the intention of selecting a small group of drivers from the world of karting, the cradle of this sport, and ingraining them with the indispensable values needed in order to achieve their goals such as; physical training, advice on decision making, and economy management among others with the purpose of maximising the potential of each athlete. Most importantly, we’ve learned this from our own experience.”

In an Instagram post, Fernando Alonso described his vision with the management company, writing:

“Drivers from the world of karting and younger categories, with the idea of helping them with the indispensable values needed in order to achieve their goals: physical training, advice on decision-making and economic management among others. Can’t wait to share our experience with the talents that will join the project, and thus give them the opportunity to achieve their dreams. From the FA Karting School to the different categories in Motorsport.”

The agency has currently announced two drivers who have been signed up for its programs - French driver Clément Novalak and Bulgarian racer Nikola Tolov.

Fernando Alonso's 'El Plan' to be a song now

Famous Spanish singer and songwriter Ramón Melendi recently announced a song on 'El Plan' through his Instagram profile. He stated that he will be writing and recording an entire track dedicated to the Alpine driver's famous 'plan of action'.

Alonso earlier used the term to describe the French team's plans to take advantage of significant changes in regulation coming into the 2022 season to create a strong challenger for the season. Fans immediately caught on to this, with various memes making the rounds on social media.

Describing his plans for the song, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, Melendi said:

“I am already preparing my own part of ‘El Plan’ to contribute my grain of sand to something that will surely be very nice for everyone, which in the end is to have hope, trust that something is going to happen.”

With hopes for a stronger season, Fernando Alonso is set to take on his second year with Alpine alongside Esteban Ocon.

