Fernando Alonso explains why the Red Bull-Max Verstappen combo is 'unbreakable'

Fernando Alonso believes that the combination of Max Verstappen and Red Bull makes them unbreakable. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, the Aston Martin driver feels both team and driver are performing exceptionally in every area and have become hard to beat.

Praising the Red Bull team for their car package, strategies, and pitstops, Fernando Alonso also asserted that it's also the delivery by Max Verstappen of the same that makes the combination a powerful rival.

The double champion has always had praise for the 25-year-old and feels his delivery of performances sets the benchmark for him and his team.

Asked why he called Red Bull unbreakable and what it characterized in the Dutch Champion, Fernando Alonso replied:

“The same thing, I think both Red Bull and Max are connected, for sure they are outstanding in everything they do. I think Red Bull has the fastest car, taking care of the tyres better than others, they have the best starts, they have the best pitstops, they are the best in every area that you could wish."

He added:

"The best top speed, the best low speed performance, the best DRS so there is not one single aspect of that car that can be matched at the moment for anyone. And with Max its a little bit the same thing, he’s the best in qualifying, he’s the best in the race, he’s the best in battling, he’s the best in pitstops.”

Expand Tweet

He added:

“You know because in pitstops it’s true that two seconds is the record of Red Bull with the fastest pitstop and mechanics have done a great job. But also the driver needs to do his part there and never make a mistake in the procedure of the cars and all these things."

He continued:

"And he’s doing nothing wrong and the two together are just incredible and they are breaking all these records of victories and things. And let’s see what others can do and what we can do to get to that level.”

When it comes to quick pitstops, Red Bull Racing have broken the world record for the fastest pitstop, which is 1.9 seconds. Fernando Alonso stated that the driver plays a big role in carrying out the procedures correctly to enable a smooth symphony in the pit lane.

He felt the combination of Verstappen and the Milton Keynes team made them the perfect combination to break all kinds of records. The Dutch champion is on his way to winning his third championship but has also managed to break Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine consecutive wins.

Fernando Alonso feels second-place podiums have inspired him to win in the future

After the Dutch GP, Fernando Alonso was heard telling his engineer that next time it would be a win. The double champion explained that on days when they have been closer, they have felt closer to a win.

Asked if he was inspired by fan beliefs, he denied it and said that their second-place finishes so far have encouraged them to target a win at some point.

The 42-year-old felt going up against an ‘unbreakable’ Red Bull and Verstappen is what Aston Martin are aiming for, and he is looking forward to opportunities to go wheel to wheel with the Dutchman in the future.

Asked if new fan beliefs inspired him to hope for a win after Zandvoort, Fernando Alonso explained:

“No but yeah there are couple of weekends we seem to be closer. I don’t know I felt in Zandvoort or the three second places were close to the win. Obviously we are fighting against an outstanding Max and Red Bull unbreakable."

He further said:

"We are getting close sometimes but we just need that extra step in terms of performance, in terms of lap, in terms of pit stops in the right time or whatever. I thought lets be positive after Zandvoort, in the radio.”

Expand Tweet

He added:

“Every time I open my radio I think I talk with my engineer and I keep forgetting I talk to everyone in the world. And I would like those comms are private. Yeah so that’s my feeling and in the remaining races hope we can be in that position to fight again, have a chance to be side by side again I guess with Max and at that point we can take some extra risk.”

Sitting third in the driver’s championship after 13 rounds on the calendar, Fernando Alonso is currently 33 points adrift of Sergio Perez. The battle for second place in the championship is wide open, and the Spaniard has reiterated several times that it could go down to the wire.

Along with the Mexican, he will also have to battle Lewis Hamilton, who trails him by 12 points. The British champion has also mentioned that second place in the championship is his primary goal for the 2023 season.