Fernando Alonso: F1 Academy 'is the way to go forward'

A two-time F1 World champion and current driver of the Aston Martin Racing team, Fernando Alonso appears impressed with the newly planned F1 Academy. He commented that the initial and essential step in improving inclusivity in the sport is working towards bettering facilities and equipment for young female racers.

He said:

"I think it is the way to go forward, it is a good initiative. The girls that have a passion for motorsport, [we must] try to provide them with the best facilities and materials possible for karting whenever it is needed."

Alonso clarified that even with the diversity in options for women to be introduced to the sport, doing so from a natural age is important. He said:

"There are many different scenarios on how women can be introduced to the sport, but we need to treat them very naturally from a young age."

His statement comes after his former teammate at McLaren and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton backed plans for the F1 Academy, which will feature 21 races spread across seven rounds of three races each. Hamilton commented that even though he welcomes the move, he believes there's more to be done to improve the sport and inclusivity.

With innovative and mindful steps taken towards making the sport of F1 more inclusive, the F1 Academy looks promising - but everything rides on the implementation of the same. The support of legends like Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso has made it a tad bit easier - but there's still a long way to go for the sport.

"Racing in F1 was 'not attractive' in 2018 and 2019", says Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso left the sport of F1 as a driver at the end of the 2018 season. He, however, remained at McLaren as a brand ambassador to aid and advise drivers and drove in select test sessions to develop their cars.

In a 2018 interview, he said:

"I have other, bigger challenges than F1 can offer right now. I have been racing for 18 years in F1, and I have won 2 titles - so arguably 16 years of my life I was frustrated, but it was not the case and it is not the case now"

When asked about the decision to leave, he had a similar answer even now. He said:

"In 2018, or '19, the possibilities that I had to race here in the paddock, they were not attractive. It was only one team winning; only [Valtteri] Bottas and [Lewis] Hamilton, they were fighting for each race and each pole position."

The Spaniard even revealed he took the call to return to F1 because other racing teams were adversely hit monetarily after COVID-19. He added that getting back to winning ways was the biggest challenge for him post his return to the sport.

The unreliable Alpine did him no good as after a not-so-happy 2022 season at the French outfit, the driver duo of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon parted ways for the 2023 season. The Spaniard moved to Aston Martin, joining Lance Stroll, while Pierre Gasly joined Ocon at Alpine.

