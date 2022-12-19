Fernando Alonso: F1 yet to achieve the results intended with 2022 rules

Fernando Alonso had a disappointing year after failing to reach the top three in any race. The Spaniard expressed his displeasure with the new technical rules that were supposed to bring the field closer. According to Alonso, the new regulations failed to properly level the playing field and teams like Red Bull and Ferrari clearly had an advantage all season long.

In an interview with Auto Motor und Sport, Alonso highlighted the difference in performance between the teams, saying:

"It was a bit disappointing for everyone to realise that things haven’t changed dramatically. There are at most two teams that can win races, as has been the case in recent years."

Alonso continued, highlighting how large the gap is between the top three and other midfield teams:

"The gap between the two or three top teams and the midfield is still too big. In 50% of the races, we are one lap behind the winner. Therefore, we have not yet achieved the result that Formula 1 intended with the restart of the rules."

Alpine, Alonso's previous team, finished fourth in the championship with 173 points. Meanwhile, Mercedes finished third with 515 points and only one win. The gap between the two teams was huge, but nothing came close to Red Bull absolutely dominating the championship with 759 points.

Red Bull won 17 of the 22 races, while second-placed Ferrari managed to win four, all coming in the first half of the season. None of the midfield teams could even come close to Red Bull or Ferrari in terms of performance.

Adrián. @AdrianMCF “Mientras sienta que todavía puedo dar el máximo seguiré en F1 dos o tres años más”.



“Tengo miedo a la vida de después. He sido piloto toda mi vida. Solo soy bueno en esto porque no he aprendido nada más. Si algún día dejo la F1, seguiré corriendo”.



- Fernando Alonso “Mientras sienta que todavía puedo dar el máximo seguiré en F1 dos o tres años más”.“Tengo miedo a la vida de después. He sido piloto toda mi vida. Solo soy bueno en esto porque no he aprendido nada más. Si algún día dejo la F1, seguiré corriendo”.- Fernando Alonso https://t.co/hcoB7vLzA1

Fernando Alonso hopes that the FIA will implement more rules so that fans are able to witness closer racing and more cars are able to fight for the championship.

Fernando Alonso came back due to the new rules but was left disappointed

Fernando Alonso also admitted to having returned to the sport after a hiatus due to the new rules that promised to make the sport more competitive. The Spaniard said:

"The new rules were one of the reasons I came back. Originally, they were supposed to be introduced in 2021. So I was there a year earlier."

Fernando Alonso, a two-time world champion with Renault, moved to Aston Martin for the 2023 season after helping Alpine become the best midfield team in 2022. The Spaniard pushed the French car to its limits during most race weekends and managed to accumulate 81 points.

Alonso will be hoping for a more competitive car for the 2023 season so that he can unleash his true potential and get back to winning races.

