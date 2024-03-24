Fernando Alonso given a 20 second time penalty for 'potentially dangerous driving' in battle with George Russell

Fernando Alonso has been penalized for 'potentially dangerous driving' in an incident involving George Russell during the penultimate lap of the 2024 Australian GP.

Both drivers were battling it out for P6 in the final stages of the race. The Mercedes driver was on fresher set of tires, chasing the Aston Martin veteran. On the penultimate lap, however, George Russell spun and crashed out from the race in a very heavy shunt.

At first glance, it appeared that the Mercedes driver lost the car in the heat of the battle. It was later revealed that Fernando Alonso was being investigated for the incident.

After an hour-long discussion with the stewards where Fernando Alonso and George Russell were both present, the Spaniard was given a 20-second time penalty. The press release issued by the stewards clarified why the Aston Martin driver was given a penalty. The statement read:

"Telemetry shows that Alonso lifted slightly more than 100m earlier than he ever had going into that corner during the race. He also braked very slightly at a point that he did not usually brake (although the amount of brake was so slight that it was not the main reason for his car slowing) and he downshifted at a point he never usually downshifted. He then upshifted again, and accelerated to the corner before lifting again to make the corner."

Fernando Alonso explains his actions to the stewards

Fernando Alonso's explanation for his actions were included in the same statement issued by the stewards.

According to the Spaniard, his plan was to slow down a bit earlier, and he got it slightly wrong. The statement read:

"Alonso explained that while his plan was to slow earlier, he got it slightly wrong and had to take extra steps to get back up to speed. Nonetheless, this manoeuvre created a considerable and unusual closing speed between the cars."

It added:

"In considering the matter the stewards focused solely on the wording of the regulation which states “At no time may a car be driven unnecessarily slowly, erratically or in a The Stewards manner which could be deemed potentially dangerous to other drivers or any other person.”

Fernando Alonso's 20-second penalty psuhed him from P6 to P8. Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll ended up finishing ahead of the driver in P6 due to the penalty.