Fernando Alonso gives savage reply to Esteban Ocon, calls him "immature" and says "he hasn’t changed his way of seeing things"

Fernando Alonso has termed Esteban Ocon as someone who is still very 'immature' and hasn't changed his way of seeing things.

The two drivers were teammates in 2022 at Alpine and did not have the best relationship. There were multiple occasions where the Spaniard felt that the Frenchman was not giving him enough space.

The two clashed in Brazil last season as teammates and even this year the sprint shootout saw Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon collide. The incident led to the French driver blaming the Spaniard for the accident while the stewards ruled it as an incident in which neither party was to be blamed entirely.

After the sprint in which Fernando Alonso could make decent progress, he was questioned about the incident with Esteban Ocon. Answering the question about Ocon placing the blame for the accident on him, Alonso termed his former teammate as 'immature' and told Soymotor:

"Yes, I heard what that guy said. He’s still very immature and hasn’t changed his way of seeing things, but hey, there are other things that don’t change either. He came out behind me like last year and stayed there, like last year. So it’s all normal."

Fernando Alonso also had a word or two for the other Alpine driver, Pierre Gasly, with whom he battled during the sprint. He said:

"Whenever there is an Alpine you have to be extra careful. We touched entering Turn 6… they must think our car is narrower than it really is, and I ended up in the grass again."

Fernando Alonso looks back at a positive sprint race performance

Fernando Alonso was very happy with the performance during the sprint. The driver could make his way through multiple cars and had decent wheel-to-wheel battles. Looking back at the race, he said:

"The pace was good, so we were left with this after the incident in qualifying that already made us lose the day. So we dedicated ourselves to analysing the degradation and seeing if the car was okay."

He added:

"I felt fast, in the end we were more competitive not only than the Haas or Alpine, but also Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz. But they were all with the DRS train, they helped each other, and we couldn't get any further ahead."

Alonso will start the race in P4 alongside his teammate Lance Stroll. It will be interesting to see what he can achieve.