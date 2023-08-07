Fernando Alonso hints at Aston Martin revival in the second half of the season

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso recently mentioned that the British team might rediscover their form in the second half of the season.

The Silverstone-based team surprised everyone with their performances in the first half of the season when they were clearly the second-best team on the grid behind Red Bull.

Until Canada, It looked like it would be Aston Martin and Alonso that might be the closest to getting a race win this season besides the Red Bull drivers. But they have slipped a bit in terms of performance and championship as their latest upgrade has not worked as they had hoped.

Speaking with Channel 4, Fernando Alonso said of the 'interesting' second half of the season:

"I think it depends from track to track and who brings more new parts into the next race. But in the last few events we were named top five because McLaren, Mercedes Ferrari, and obviously Red Bull were in front. Today we are in the mix maybe with McLaren and Mercedes."

“I think the second half is going to be interesting but, after the very strong start that we did, maybe we have in the pocket a few points advantage compared to the main competitors," he added.

Fernando Alonso 'optimistic' after surprise Belgian GP performance

The two-time world champion finished the Belgian GP in P5 and stated that he was optimistic with the result as the track did not suit their car.

Fernando Alonso said:

“I think it was a good race for us. So always when your top five means that you did something good. The start was good and we had the pace to keep one Mercedes behind and one McLaren behind, something that we didn’t have in the last few events. So yeah, I’m happy with how fast the car felt today and we go into summer break optimistic."

“I think we understood a few things after Silverstone and Hungary," Alonso continued. "We were maybe going in the wrong direction in terms of setup choices and other stuff. The team went very deeply into analyzing everything that went wrong, especially after Hungary where we had high hopes there. I think the [Spa] result is a bit more optimistic for the team. We’re going to the summer break with our feet on the ground knowing that is not enough."

It will be interesting to see how Fernando Alonso and Ashton Martin bounce back in the second half of the season.