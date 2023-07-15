Fernando Alonso hopeful Aston Martin can end their slump at the 2023 F1 Hungary GP

Fernando Alonso hopes Aston Martin will pull themselves back up after a couple of slightly poor performances. Since the Monaco GP, Aston Martin and Alonso have faced a strong challenge from Mercedes and other top teams. Though Alonso finished second in the Canadian GP, he has been missing podiums since.

Speaking on F1TV after the 2023 F1 British GP, where he finished seventh, Fernando Alonso spoke about why the team's underwhelming performance can be due to several reasons.

He talked about other teams bringing new powerful upgrades, the track not suiting the car too well, and even the tires and their degradation on the AMR23. He said (via GPblog):

"We weren’t fast enough in any session on the weekend, so it was not different in the race. It's probably a little bit of everything. Outdeveloped a little bit in terms of a few teams that have brought some significant upgrades lately. Track specific - I think here was not our best layout for the package we have. We need to also see the tyres, obviously the first race that we have this new construction."

Lastly, he mentioned how he and the team will analyze the details, but overall, it has been a difficult weekend for Aston Martin. He hopes that he will bounce back at the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP.

"So, things that we need to analyse more in detail. But all in all, I think we saved a very difficult weekend. Hopefully in Hungary we are again competitive," concluded the two-time world champion.

Fernando Alonso reveals how Aston Martin are already focusing on their 2024 F1 car

Though there are still several months before we enter 2024, many F1 teams, including Aston Martin, have already started developing their new cars for the next year.

After the British GP practice sessions on Friday, Fernando Alonso revealed how the team is focusing more on long-term improvements and how they dedicated their entire first practice session to the new parts that could feature in the 2024 car.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Fernando Alonso said:

“The focus we have is not on race. It is long-term. Even yesterday, Friday, the entire FP1 was dedicated to the 2024 car. Just to say a little where the head of the whole team is right now. Saturday is difficult to know. It is true that Sundays have been our strong point and this Sunday I am confident that we can come back, but I can't tell you if we are going to finish in the top 5, the first 7, or if we are going to go backward in the race."

After a great start to the 2023 F1 season, Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso will be aiming to start winning races and eventually championships from next year.