Fernando Alonso insists Adrian Newey "already in 2026 mode" with Aston Martin after high-profile Red Bull switch

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has declared that the legendary aerodynamicist Adrian Newey is in the '2026 mode'. The Brit has been brought to the Silverstone-based team from Red Bull with the sole objective of developing a championship-worthy car.

Ad

Adrian Newey has signed a contract with the Lawrence Stroll-owned team as a shareholder and Managing Technical Partner. His mega move was announced in September last year, and he officially started work on March 1, 2025, keeping in view the 2026 regulations.

In line with this, Fernando Alonso has made it known that Newey is not involved with Aston Martin's 2025 car and that he is giving much of his time toward developing potent machinery for 2026.

Ad

Trending

"He’s working, he’s involved. He’s very motivated. But it’s true that this year’s car doesn’t seem to interest him much. Every time we ask something about this year or how to improve something, he gets up and goes to another office. So he’s already in 2026 mode…" Via DAZN.

Ad

The 2026 regulations will support a significantly more powerful MGU-K (Kinetic Motor Generator Unit) that will produce around 350kW. The power units will also run on 100 percent sustainable fuels, and the MGU-H (Heat Motor Generator Unit) will be completely removed from the power unit.

There are quite a few other changes as well, and the main aim behind bringing the changes is to improve racing, sustainability, and driver engagement with the car. 2026 is an extremely crucial year for Fernando Alonso, who last won a race back in 2013 at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Ad

"Even half a tenth is valuable": Fernando Alonso on the fierce midfield fight in 2025

F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty

The ongoing 2025 Formula 1 season is the last year of the ground-effect regulations. As a result, the fight is extremely tight, especially in the midfield between outfits like Williams, Racing Bulls, Sauber, Haas, and Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin.

Ad

A few floor was brought to the AMR-25 in Imola, which has worked decently (amid some modifications), and Alonso believes that his team has made a step in the right direction.

"I think it’s a step forward – the car felt a bit better. The way the grid is right now – with five or six cars within two tenths – a tenth or even half a tenth is valuable. It also shows that the team keeps pushing. We’re not content being stuck in the midfield. We want to be as close as possible to the top teams by the end of the year." (Via Autosport)

The 2025 Formula 1 season has 12 Grand Prix events remaining on the race calendar. As things stand, Aston Martin is currently in eighth place in the Constructors Championship standings with 36 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More