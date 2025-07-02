Fernando Alonso insists “nothing has changed” in F1 amid Max Verstappen’s ‘unnatural’ critique

Max Verstappen has often voiced his concerns over the changes in the racing rules for the 2025 season, making the racing action unnatural, which Fernando Alonso is not in favour of. The Spaniard deemed that nothing had changed in the racing rules, going against Verstappen's notion in the paddock.

The 2024 season was known for its fair share of racing incidents in the latter half of the season, comprising Verstappen as an aggressor. Despite Paddock's stance on the incident, the Dutchman cleverly abided by the racing regulations and seemingly gamed the system with his naive driving.

However, for the 2025 season, changes were incorporated by the FIA to weed out such techniques and make the racing easier to govern. Though it was viewed with grim eyes by the Red Bull driver, Fernando Alonso is of another opinion, as the two-time champion said (via Racing News 365):

"I don't think it has changed that much. For me, I am still driving more or less the same way I have always driven, yes, it is regulated, and sometimes different from season to season, but there are always some tweaks and adjustments.

"But we know the rules more or less when we start the season, and you try to exploit them when you have the possibility, but I don't think much has changed in the last two decades."

On the other hand, the 43-year-old has had a topsy-turvy 2025 campaign.

Fernando Alonso is happy with Aston Martin's progress in the 2025 season

Fernando Alonso at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Source: Getty

After joining Aston Martin in 2023, Fernando Alonso thought that the Silverstone-based team's early performance was a trailer of what was to come. However, the green outfit soon ran into car troubles as its upgrade packages started failing and made it a midfield team for much of the following season.

However, the start to the 2025 season was even dire. While Lance Stroll was able to score some points in the first two rounds, Alonso was struck with bad luck on multiple occasions.

The Spaniard tried to turn his fortune around, which he was seemingly able to accomplish in the last three race weekends, as he now stands on par with Stroll in the championship standings. Reflecting on his seventh-place finish in Austria, he said (via Aston Martin):

"After starting P11, I'm really happy to finish P7 today in Austria. Our one-stop strategy worked really well. I was unsure about it this morning because of the heat, but it paid off and the team made the right decision."

"It's great to end a tough weekend on a high, and the team's hunger is clear to see. Let's carry this momentum into Silverstone next week."

Alonso has amassed 14 points in the last three race weekends and is slated to score more strong results in the upcoming rounds.

