Fernando Alonso keeping 'one eye on the radar' as rain expected to play a role during the 2023 F1 Canadian GP

Fernando Alonso will be keeping one eye on the radar this weekend as rain is expected to play a role at some point during the weekend.

The Spaniard is coming off a somewhat disappointing race in Barcelona as the car was just not good enough to fight for a podium.

As a result, Fernando Alonso could not add to his tally of five podiums in his home race. For Canada however, Aston Martin seems confident. The team is also bringing a major upgrade for the car that should help with the competitiveness. There is, however, a threat of rain that is expected to play spoilsport over the weekend and could cause disruption.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Fernando Alonso was keeping a close eye on the radar as rain could play an important role. As quoted by racingnews365, the Spaniard said,

"We had a busy double header with Monaco and Spain and came away with 32 points as a team. The atmosphere in Spain was phenomenal, but we had a difficult Saturday and didn't quite have the pace on Sunday to put a show on for the fans."

He added,

"Next up is Montreal, which is a historic circuit in Formula 1 and I have fond memories racing here. Last year, for example, I started second on the grid after a chaotic and wet qualifying session. It might rain again this weekend, so we will be keeping one eye on the radar."

Fernando Alonso looking to have a smooth weekend in Canada

Talking about the circuit, Fernando Alonso described the Gilles Villeneuve circuit as 'fun'. While admitting that overtaking can be a bit of an issue here, the Spaniard was looking forward to having a clean and smooth weekend without too many surprises. He said,

"The circuit is fun and while overtaking can be difficult it can also throw up surprising races, so we will be prepared for anything. We have some upgrades this weekend and our aim is to have a smooth weekend and score the most points possible."

Fernando Alonso had a decent race in Canada last season as well as he was able to secure a front-row start for the race in wet conditions. Although the race did not pan out as expected, the weekend still showed how good a job he could do in that Alpine. He will be hoping to get back on that podium run this weekend as well after a somewhat average race in Barcelona.

