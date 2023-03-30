Fernando Alonso keeps his ‘team promise’ from Saudi Arabian GP and treats Aston Martin members

Fernando Alonso has kept his promise by treating his entire team to a beer ahead of the 2023 Australian GP. The two-time world champion had promised his team that he would treat them all to a beer if he took the lead in the race in Jeddah at the very beginning.

While it is still a mystery if Alonso billed the cost of the dinner and beer to his team, the two-time world champion seems to be in good spirits this year. The 41-year-old has made a good career move after a long time, having appeared on the podium in both the races so far this year.

Alonso made a bet with his team in Saudi Arabia, promising that if he secured first place at the beginning of the race, he would pay for a beer.



He invited them all to dinner.



Aston Martin have built a car capable of frequent podiums in 2023, with their rivals Mercedes and Ferrari still lacking in race pace. Alonso has made the most of his car's performance, having shown championship-winning pace right from pre-season testing in Bahrain.

The two-time world champion is currently third in the drivers' standings, with 30 points to his name. While it is still a mystery if Aston Martin will be able to sustain their form, the Silverstone-based team have surely impressed the entire F1 world with their efforts.

Former McLaren coordinator on Fernando Alonso's third title chances

Former McLaren team coordinator Jo Ramirez has suggested that Fernando Alonso could secure his third F1 championship title if he stays with Aston Martin for the next two to three years. Ramirez drew a comparison between Alonso and Alain Prost, who retired from racing at the age of 41.

Despite being older than most of his competitors, Alonso continues to demonstrate exceptional driving abilities. At the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix, the two-time world champion secured a podium finish, highlighting Aston Martin's impressive performance this season. Alonso then went on to claim third place in Jeddah, outmaneuvering his opponents on the track.

Speaking about Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin, Jo Ramirez told AS.com:

"If Aston Martin continues in this line and he endures two or three more years, he can achieve it. The team is on a proper path. Red Bull, and especially Helmut Marko, criticize them for having copied them but that's how F1 has worked for a long time."

"In addition, Alonso is at a magnificent age. When Alain Prost retired he was 41 years old and at his best."

With the 2023 Australian GP coming up next, it will be interesting to see how the two-time world champion fares on a different type of circuit.

