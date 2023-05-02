Fernando Alonso makes big claim about Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll

Fernando Alonso has said that Lance Stroll will lead the Aston Martin team for the 'next 10 or 15 years'.

Alonso and Stroll have had a very cordial relationship since the Spaniard moved to Aston Martin. At the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, Stroll told the team that he wouldn't attack his teammate while running behind him. Later, Alonso passed on some brake balance information he thought could help Stroll.

Speaking about his relationship with Stroll, Fernando Alonso said that the Canadian represents the long-term future of the team. He said (Motorsport.com):

"We talk a lot during the weekend from Friday, already from Thursday, what we both felt here in the past, also in the strategy meeting, what we will do, what will be the plan for each of the cars and things like that."

He added:

"So if we feel something in the car during the race that we didn't speak about, and there is something new that can help the other car, normally we communicate with the team. And yeah, it has been like this. I know that I will be in the sport for a few more years, but not many, and he will lead the team for the next 10 or 15 years. So I hope I can help Lance as much as I can in the next few years."

"It's fantastic to see" - Aston Martin boss on relationship between Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

Aston Martin principal Mike Krack has praised his drivers for working together effectively to help the team challenge Formula 1's usual heavyweights. He hoped to maintain the harmony between the two, as it would only benefit the team in the long run. Krack said:

"It's fantastic to see. It shows the maturity of Lance and Fernando, the way they work together, the way they also act with each other. They have clearly understood that our opponents are not the green car relative, but others. And I think if we can manage to keep this harmony between the two, pushing each other but also helping each other where it matters, it will only benefit us in the long run."

Fernando Alonso (60) is third in the driver standings, while his teammate Stroll (27) is eighth.

