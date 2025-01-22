Fernando Alonso makes his feelings crystal clear about Aston Martin's pre-season expectations for the 2025 F1 season

Fernando Alonso has shared expectations for 2025 and feels that not much would change for Aston Martin compared to 2024. The 2024 F1 season was a step down for the team, as even though the season began on a positive note with him being competitive against Mercedes, it got worse and worse as the season continued.

Aston Martin was effectively the fifth-fastest team in Formula 1, and as the season progressed, it continued to get worse and worse for the squad. So much so that scoring points became a big task in the second half of the season. One of the reasons behind it was the team's inability to have upgrades that work in sync with the car. More often than not, whatever was brought to the car didn't work and even slowed the car.

This has led to Dan Fallows losing his position as the team's technical director and has been replaced by Bob Bell in an interim role. While Aston Martin is building a team with brilliant resources and has a driver like Alonso in the ranks, there's still a lack of on-track results that could kick in with Adrian Newey and Enrico Cardille joining the squad.

Talking to Autosprint, Fernando Alonso expected more of the same for 2025, as the car would be more or less the same for everyone. The stability of the regulations means that not much would be different.

"We certainly won't have the potential to win in 2025. The cars will be the same as last year and it will be practically impossible for us to make such a leap forward. We hope it will go better than 2024 but we will not win the championship. There will be some regulatory changes and Adrian Newey will start working on the 2026 project in April," Fernando Alonso said.

For 2026, however, the Spaniard set clear targets as Newey would be a part of the team by then.

Fernando Alonso sets clear targets for 2026

Fernando Alonso said that even though the 2026 F1 season would have a regulation change and things would be shrouded in mystery, he hoped to challenge for wins and fight for the championship (via Autosprint):

"I hope to be able to get more podiums, some wins and fight for the championship. I know, however, that 2026 is a year shrouded in mystery for everyone. We hope it will be favorable but we don't know."

It's been over a decade since Alonso fought for a title in F1. The driver has been severely limited by the cars which has arguably played a big role in why the Spaniard is still competing in the sport.

