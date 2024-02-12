Fernando Alonso to Mercedes move garners more fuel after the Spaniard’s manager shares a picture with Toto Wolff

Amidst rumors of a potential transfer to the Silver Arrows in 2025, Fernando Alonso's manager Flavio Briatore was recently spotted with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

The driver market has been abuzz ahead of the 2024 season following Lewis Hamilton's shock announcement of his move to Scuderia Ferrari in 2025. The unprecedented move has shaken up the grid's dynamics.

Hamilton's arrival to Ferrari will leave Carlos Sainz without a team for the 2025 season. Mercedes, meanwhile, are left with the daunting task of filling a giant Hamilton-shaped void as the Briton departs at the end of the season.

As speculation runs rampant, various names have been linked with a potential move to the German outfit. Among the latest contenders is two-time F1 World Champion and Aston Martin driver, Fernando Alonso.

After two lackluster campaigns with Alpine, Alonso joined Aston Martin at the start of 2023 season. An impressive campaign saw the Spaniard bag eight podium finishes across the campaign as he ended the season in fourth position in the drivers' standings.

Alonso's current contract with Aston Martin runs until the end of 2024 season. However, recent reports have begun suggesting that the former Ferrari man could be one of the favorites inside the Mercedes camp to replace Lewis Hamilton.

Now, the rumors surrounding Alonso's potential switch to Mercedes have gained substantial traction following a recent social media post by his manager, Flavio Briatore. Briatore took to Instagram to share a picture of himself alongside Toto Wolff, captured during a breakfast meeting at Pasticceria Cova Montecarlo.

The picture has added to the intrigue surrounding Fernando Alonso's future in F1. It is also worth noting that Alonso maintains a close relationship with Mercedes driver George Russell.

Fernando Alonso prioritises Aston Martin over potential Mercedes move

In a recent interview, Alonso cleared his stance on the potential rumors linking the Spaniard to Mercedes. Referring to Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton's long-term deals with their respective teams, he emphasized his availability as the only world champion without a contract beyond 2024.

"There are only three World Champions on the grid and fast World Champions, because in the past, maybe there were some World Champions, they were not so committed to being fast. I’m probably the only one available for ’25. So I am in a good position," Fernando Alonso said (via Planet F1).

However, he underscored that any move he makes would first involve conversations with Aston Martin, who remain his priority:

"But at the same time, when I make the decision [on] if I want to keep racing on for the future, the first and only talk that I will have at the beginning is with Aston Martin, because that will be my only one priority."

It remains to be seen if Lewis Hamilton's blockbuster move to Ferrari alters the course of Fernando Alonso's F1 career.