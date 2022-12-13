Fernando Alonso: Michael Schumacher's F1 comeback troubles made me unsure of my own return

Fernando Alonso believes that Michael Schumacher’s difficult return inspired him to make sure his return to Formula 1 after a sabbatical was better. The Spaniard believes that his first season upon returning in 2021 was challenging, whereas in 2022, he felt he was more competitive.

Speaking to Motorsport Total, the 41-year-old said:

"I remembered Michael. When he came back, maybe he wasn’t 100 percent anymore – at least that was the feeling. I had a lot of self-confidence, but not so much that I was 100 percent sure that I would be fast enough to drive at the highest level."

Alonso further added:

"Last year I didn’t perform at my best level, felt uncomfortable at times and had to overcome some challenges, while this year I was almost at 100 percent. I’m satisfied with the two years [at Alpine]. That gives me momentum for the future. I’m very grateful to Alpine for giving me this chance."

The Spaniard noted that Schumacher’s return to F1 was slightly less competitive than he was before, which inspired Alonso to insure that his own return was better.

Fernando Alonso feels he wasn’t at his best level in the 2021 season where he ended his seven-year podium spell, securing a podium in Qatar. Despite having no podiums or wins in 2022, the two-time world champion felt he had driven at a better level in 2022 than the previous year.

Esteban Ocon reveals Brazil was the only one time he has been disappointed with Fernando Alonso

Esteban Ocon believes working with Fernando Alonso for two years was inspiring and gave him a lot to learn. Despite on-track clashes with the Spaniard, the Frenchman felt it was not until Brazil where he was angry and disappointed with Alonso.

The two Alpine teammates clashed in Brazil in the sprint, jeopardizing each other’s race, which made Fernando Alonso comment that he was glad he had only two more race weekends left with the Frenchman.

Speaking to Racing News 365 in an exclusive, Ocon said:

"If I reflect on these last two years, it's been great. I have a lot of respect for Fernando and for what he's done in F1, he's one of the legends of the sport, but I was pretty disappointed with what he said in Brazil. I think we've worked well together and that's that's the most important. For the team, we've done some really good races and have helped them to consolidate that fourth place."

There were several clashes between the two drivers in the 2022 season, which was a complete contrast from the 2021 season. The Frenchman had even gone ahead saying that Fernando Alonso had done only two percent of the team work while he had to do 98 percent of the job including development and marketing duties.

With Pierre Gasly joining Alpine, Fernando Alonso will replace his former title contender Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin in 2023.

