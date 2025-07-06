Fernando Alonso mindful of “challenges” in Silverstone despite ‘small step in the right direction’

Fernando Alonso has delved into the challenges of the upcoming 2025 British Grand Prix. He has also taken the time to acknowledge that the upgrades Aston Martin brought to Silverstone have worked well.

During yesterday's intensely fought qualifying session, Fernando Alonso put in a stellar performance. He was on it from the get-go and ultimately was able to secure a starting position of P7, following the grid penalties of Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Oliver Bearman.

In line with his overall outing, the upgrades (new floor and top bodywork), and the challenges that lie ahead of him and the Aston Martin F1 team in the British Grand Prix, he said the following via Motorsport:

"Yeah, upgrades were tested yesterday with slight advantage to the new package, but small. So it took time to analyse the data and see the differences. A small step in the right direction."

He further added:

"Let's see, I think Williams are fast. You know, faster than what they've shown lately. So I think they will be a threat. Tsunoda starting P11, I think it's going to be a threat as well. And yeah, Kimi, I think it's going to be a long race. We cannot underestimate the challenges that we will face tomorrow."

Fernando Alonso and his teammate Lance Stroll are currently equal on points in the 2025 Formula 1 standings. The duo currently sits in P12 and P13 with 14 points. Stroll will start the British GP from P17 following yesterday's poor qualifying outing.

Fernando Alonso's take on P7 finish in Austria

While Fernando Alonso is gearing up for the upcoming Silverstone race, he secured an impressive P7 finish in Round 11, the Austrian Grand Prix. The veteran driver ended his 70-lap outing behind Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson (P6).

Moreover, during the closing stages of the race, he was able to hold off Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto. In line with this overall outing, Alonso said the following via Aston Martin, in his post-race interview:

"After starting P11, I'm really happy to finish P7 today in Austria. Our one-stop strategy worked really well. I was unsure about it this morning because of the heat, but it paid off and the team made the right decision."

Fernando Alonso has been competing in the pinnacle of motorsport since 2001. He is a two-time champion, having amassed the drivers' titles in 2005 and 2006. Other than this, he has also put on board 32 wins, 106 podiums, and 22 pole positions.

It has been no secret that Alonso wants to challenge for the title at least one more time before ending his career. With Adrian Newey currently working on the 2026 car, the Spaniard has high expectations for next year.

