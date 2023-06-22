Fernando Alonso has never had so much confidence with any F1 team than with Aston Martin this season

Fernando Alonso's decision to move to Aston Martin was much doubt in 2022, however, the performance he has had with the AMR23 has proved that he wasn't wrong.

The Spaniard shares the feeling with the team and recently mentioned that he has never been so confident with a team in his career, spanning well over two decades.

"Everything is fine. To be honest, I can't remember any other time in my career where I had so much confidence in a team and in a project itself," Alonso said.

The double world champion is close to being in second place in the championship standings after his P2 finish in Canada. The car has been developed flawlessly in contrast to how it performed in the 2022 season. They have turned out to be one of the top three teams, one of the highest developments in the sport.

Fernando Alonso has been on the podium six times this season already, and even though it was speculated that the team might not be able to follow up with the upgrades that others will be bringing in, they have seem to done it until now. Alonso remained quite untouchable at P2 during the Canadian GP.

He additionally mentioned that he might not be driving with the team forever, but he is enjoying the bit he has been provided with.

"Since it's more about It's a medium and long term project I don't know if I'll be driving, I always have it in my mind that yes, because as long as I'm feeling fast and I'm having fun, why should I stop, but for now I'm enjoying it," Fernando Alonso said.

Fernando Alonso aiming to battle with Red Bull later in the season

The P2 finish that Fernando Alonso brought during the race in Montreal was special for the team. However, there were some issues as he was asked to 'lift and coast' through corners of his team because his AMR23 was running out of fuel.

Conserving that, he was able to defend himself from Lewis Hamilton, who was chasing him down in the Mercedes W14. Post the race, when Alonso was asked about the same, he mentioned that he was unsure of the issue, but followed the instructions. It was later revealed that there was no issue with the car, it was a false alarm.

Fernando Alonso added that if he was able to keep up with the Red Bull ahead of him under those circumstances, he would certainly 'put pressure' on them later in the season.

Poll : 0 votes