Fernando Alonso has "nothing to prove to anybody," according to former McLaren F1 driver

Former McLaren F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya recently explained how Fernando Alonso does not have anything to prove to anyone in F1 anymore.

The Spanish driver is the eldest driver on the current F1 grid and is still able to perform at the highest level, standing on podiums and challenging the reigning world champions. It is unbelievable to think that a 41-year-old racing driver is still able to achieve this level of performance.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Montoya explained how Fernando Alonso has reached a point in his career where he does not need to prove anything. Though several people questioned his move to Aston Martin, they have now been silenced after seeing his unprecedented performances with the team. Montoya said:

"Fernando, at this point in his career, he has nothing to prove to anybody. And I think right now he's proving a lot of people wrong and is telling other people to shove it, you know."

"Because a lot of people probably, when he was signed at Aston, a lot of people thought, 'Why would you sign in for so many years or why, you know, I mean it's crazy'. [Fernando did that] to prove people wrong, and tell everybody, you know, to shove it and make everybody like you."

Furthermore, Montoya pointed out that the arrival of Fernando Alonso and his performances in the 2023 F1 season has been so fascinating that many people must have already forgotten about Sebastian Vettel, who is partially responsible for the team's good fortunes.

He concluded:

"Vettel just left F1 last year, and nobody's even talking about it. It's like he didn't even existed in Aston last year. In a way, he was probably a big part of why the car is competitive this year. He drove the team in the right direction, in suspension, in geometries, and feel, what he was missing and everything, and he hasn't even been mentioned."

Fernando Alonso praised every driver for not crashing in the chaotic 2023 F1 Monaco GP

Fernando Alonso was surprised that not a single car crashed too hard and forced a safety car in the 2023 F1 Monaco GP. The race was extremely chaotic, as rain started pouring down after the first half of the race.

However, apart from Alonso's teammate Lance Stroll, no other driver had a crash fatal enough to end his race or bring out the safety car.

Speaking about the conditions to David Coulthard in Parc Ferme, the Spanish driver said:

"Not full power around the lap, braking was extremely fragile into turns 5 and 10. It was not easy and I was quite surprised that there was no safety cars, no incidents. I think everyone was doing an amazing job today to keep the cars on track."

Fernando Alonso gave a fair fight to Max Verstappen during the qualifying session and even in the race. Unfortunately, he was unable to win the Monaco GP and had to settle for P2.

