Fernando Alonso at odds with other drivers over what needs to change in F1

Fernando Alonso recently opined that the problem with F1 cars lies in their size rather than their weight. While most of the drivers have pointed out how heavy modern single-seater cars are, the Spaniard points towards their massive size instead.

Speaking to the media, Alonso said reducing the weight will not do much for F1 cars. He also explained how difficult it is to overtake in the first couple of laps of a race due to the cars being too big.

"I don't think it will change the show much," he said. "It is more the size of the cars than the weight of the cars which makes things more difficult. Overtaking and fights into the first couple of corners in the race, it is difficult now to position the cars because of the size, not because of the weight."

The Aston Martin driver went on to address how difficult it will be to reduce the weight of these cars since they use hybrid engines, which are heavier than normal ones. Nonetheless, he welcomes any and all action taken by F1 and the FIA in this direction.

"It is going to be difficult to significantly reduce the weight of the cars," Fernando Alonso continued. "The hybrid engines will always be heavier than normal engines, and the safety on these cars is a lot higher as well. I know there is some interest in going in that direction, let's see what they can do. It will always be welcome, it is always fun to drive light cars. But it is more the size of them which makes racing a little more difficult."

Mika Hakkinen feels Fernando Alonso's pace could decline if he goes winless in 2023

Former F1 champion Mika Hakkinen recently spoke about Fernando Alonso and how well he is performing despite being the oldest driver on the grid. However, the Flying Finn speculated that the Spaniard's pace and performance could take a hit if he does not get his 33rd race win in 2023.

Speaking to Unibet, Hakkinen said:

“He’s doing an incredible job and the patience he has to race without winning, because you go there to win. You need to find the right place at the right time. He’s done a great job, but the one thing I know is that if he doesn’t win this year, his speed will start declining. It’s a law of physics.”

Fernando Alonso came close to victory in the Monaco GP, where had a brilliant qualifying session but narrowly conceded the pole position to Max Verstappen.

