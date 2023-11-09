Fernando Alonso opens up on the tricks he used to defend against Sergio Perez in the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP

Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso had an epic battle at the end of the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP. The Mexican was chasing the latter for most of the race but was able to close the gap and have a wheel-to-wheel battle till the end of the race. Although Alonso somehow secured the third position from Perez, both were delighted to have such an intense yet fair battle with each other.

According to formu1a.uno, Alonso claimed that he was using a different racing line during his fight with Perez. The Spaniard explained that he was trying to go on the inside, then on the outside, to force some turbulent air on Perez's front end so that he wouldn't get a good exit, thus giving Alonso the edge over him.

“In the lines, we were just changing lines sometimes. I didn’t want to be always on the same line, if possible, like this. If he goes on the inside, I was from time to time on the inside. And from time to time on the outside,” Alonso said.

“So it was not a clear direction for him to change the racing line and take the opportunity for some clean air. So I was just trying to get some turbulence to his front nose,” he added.

The ploy allowed Fernando Alonso to narrowly beat Sergio Perez at Interlagos. Despite that, their race was so close that the Aston Martin driver was only 0.053 seconds ahead of Perez.

Fernando Alonso is not happy with rumors about his future in F1

Fernando Alonso stated that he is not at all happy with all the rumors that have been doing the rounds in the media about his future in F1 and whether he could move to Red Bull in the future.

He told Sky Sports before the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP:

"These rumors are the normal paddock rumors from people that are just trying to make fun of it and gain some followers and this kind of thing, but I'm not into that game. I don't enjoy it (the rumors)."

"All the rumors are coming from people that are not in this room, who are just here to make fun and I think it's not funny when they play with anything. That's the thing they are making. But I will make sure there are consequences."

Fernando Alonso's current contract with Aston Martin runs until 2024.