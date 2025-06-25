Fernando Alonso partners up with billionaire Lawrence Stroll for the “complete” future of F1 driver

Fernando Alonso has often managed and guided young drivers under his supervision to F1. However, in a bid to expand this effort, Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll and the two-time F1 champion have partnered up to reimagine the Aston Martin Driver Academy, which team principal Andy Cowell revealed was to build complete future F1 drivers.

Aston Martin already had a driver development programme, and 2022 F2 champion, Felipe Drugovich, was the head figure in the programme. However, this programme had grown stale over the past few years, and the idea of the team's driver academy was reconceptualised while forming a partnership with DPK Racing, the team of FA Alonso Kart chassis.

Moreover, the setting up of the driver academy was followed up with the signing of Spanish F3 driver, Mari Boya. Talking about the formation of the driver academy, team principal Cowell said in a statement:

"This initiative gives us the opportunity to shape the next generation of drivers, helping them grow into the complete package both on and off the track. Guiding young talent through some of the most challenging and competitive phases of their careers is not only a privilege, but a shared passion across the entire team."

Meanwhile, Boya shared how he has some strong role models and wants to pave his way into the F1 realm:

"Having role models like Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll and Pedro de la Rosa within the team makes this journey even more meaningful. I couldn't be happier. My focus now is to repay the team's trust with strong performances."

On the other hand, Alonso has merely scored eight points in the 2025 season so far.

Fernando Alonso admits he is surprised by the state of the 2025 grid's pecking order

Fernando Alonso at the F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: Getty

Fernando Alonso had been the star driver at Aston Martin since he joined the team in 2023. However, this year has been different for the Spaniard, who is currently trailing Lance Stroll in the points standings as the Canadian has scored almost double his points tally.

But, this stark difference in results also continues to the top of the F1 grid. McLaren has dominated the start of the 2025 season, at a time when the regulations are at their most mature.

Shaken from the current pecking order, where McLaren has won seven of the ten races, Alonso said (via RacingNews365):

"Yeah, I'm kind of surprised, yes. I think I was expecting a very tight fight. It's true that it’s a very tight field, but maybe not so much the number one car, the McLaren, is a little bit ahead of everyone."

Meanwhile, the next F1 Grand Prix will take place in the Styrian Hills in Austria, on June 29.

