"Bloody let them race"- Fernando Alonso should not have been penalized at 2022 F1 Canadian GP, feels former Haas driver

Fernando Alonso should not have been penalized for his duel with Valtteri Bottas during the 2022 F1 Canadian GP, according to former Haas driver Romain Grosjean.

Alonso's weekend started splendidly when the Spaniard claimed his first front row start since 2012 by qualifying second behind Max Verstappen. His race did not go to plan, however, after a slow start off the line. The two-time world champion even dropped behind teammate Esteban Ocon in the race.

Grosjean, now driving in the IndyCar Series for Andretti Autosports, made the comments after Fernando Alonso was given a time penalty following his P7 finish in Montreal that demoted him to P9. The Frenchman, who left F1 following his death-defying crash at the Bahrain International Circuit, feels Alonso should have just been allowed to race with Bottas.

In an interview after the race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Grosjean said:

“I really disagree with Fernando Alonso’s penalty. He didn’t deserve one for moving twice on the straight. The back straight is not even straight so how can you go straight? Bloody let them race. It’s good to see wheel-to-wheel action, obviously it has to be under certain limits, but I didn’t feel like that was anything bad. I thought it was good racing and it was exciting to see it.”

The Phoenix, as he is now known in the North American motorsport world, was also far from pleased with the orange and black flag his former teammate Kevin Magnussen was shown.

The Dane was running in P6 at the start of the race before damaging his front wing endplate after tangling with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton. Magnussen was forced to pit to change the nose and front wing of his VF-22, effectively ruining his chances at a points finish.

Grosjean weighed in on the decision by the stewards, saying:

“Yes, the front wing is going a little bit in pieces but it’s a small piece and if you really want to avoid anything [hitting] the drivers, put an Aeroscreen just like IndyCar, and then the part can fly and won’t hit the driver’s helmet.”

Fernando Alonso is still pretty fast for his age, claims Red Bull driver Max Verstappen

Fernando Alonso may be the only driver on the grid who is 40 years old, but he is still as fast as he was during his world championship days, according to Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Speaking to Sky Sports after qualifying for the 2022 F1 Canadian GP, the reigning world champion said:

“Yeah, it’s been a while. To be on the front row together with Fernando [Alonso], I used to look at F1 as a little kid, seeing Fernando being up there and winning his races and championships and putting it on pole, so to be sharing the front row is a nice thing. Of course Fernando is getting a little bit old, but he’s still very fast.”

The Spaniard will be hoping to bring some of that speed with him to Silverstone for the 2022 F1 British GP next.

