"At that age now, it's really, really special" - Fernando Alonso's performance in 2022 F1 Monaco GP qualifying impresses many

Former F1 drivers such as Nico Rosberg and Paul di Resta have praised Fernando Alonso's 2022 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying performance. The Spaniard managed to put his Alpine in P7 at the end of Q3, proving his tremendous talent on yet another occasion.

The Spaniard was on fire throughout qualifying, having finished in P7, three places in front of his teammate Esteban Ocon. The two-time world champion even managed to place himself ahead of his former teammate and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who arguably has the faster car.

Fernando Alonso showed off his vast experience on the historic circuit, guiding his blue-pink Alpine carefully through the barriers. He was just 0.1 seconds off George Russell's pace, a driver who has now proven himself to be the best of the rest by a clear margin so far in 2022.

The 40-year-old's efforts did not go unnoticed, with former drivers such as Nico Rosberg and Paul di Resta bursting with compliments for the Spaniard. Rosberg said:

“He’s driving at a level that is so awesome, and at that age now, it’s really, really special.”

Paul di Resta was next to compliment the two-time world champion. He said:

“He’ll be very happy with that [overall], an incredible performance by him. Fernando, I would say, is back to his best. If you put him in a top team, I’d think he’d be delivering with the top guys.”

After a streak of bad luck in 2022, the Spaniard has only scored four points so far this season and currently stands in 15th place in the 2022 Driver Standings.

Fernando Alonso hopes to continue point-scoring streak after P20 to P9 drive at the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso turned a back-of-the-grid start into a points finish at the Spanish GP, finishing the race in 9th position after starting 20th. The Alpine driver appeared to have strong race pace as he made his way through the field, pulling off one decisive overtake after another.

The driver claimed his performance at his home track felt a bit like a victory given his otherwise 'unlucky' results so far in 2022. Alonso hoped there would be more results like this on the way for him.

He said:

“It’s great to finish in the points today especially after our bad qualifying yesterday, so I’m very happy with that. The atmosphere was special today and even though we were starting last I feel like we managed to put a show on for the fans. It feels a bit like a victory! Hopefully we can start scoring consecutively in the points from here. I think we still need to improve on Sundays, but we did a good job today and managed it well.”

Fernando Alonso's days of waiting for good points in 2022 might be coming to an end with his stellar P7 qualifying performance in Monaco. However, only time will tell whether the legendary driver is able to hold his own against the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel behind him.

