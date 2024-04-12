Fernando Alonso pinpoints key factors that make Aston Martin an attractive team for the 2026 F1 season

Fernando Alonso recently touched on factors that played a role in him extending his contract with Aston Martin until 2026.

The Spaniard's contract was initially supposed to end after the 2024 F1 season. Hence, many F1 teams were eyeing the veteran driver as a potential candidate in the transfer market.

After Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari was announced, many rumors flew linking Alonso to Mercedes. He was also linked with Red Bull as a potential Sergio Perez and even Max Verstappen's replacement amid Christian Horner's investigation saga.

However, all these rumors were recently put to rest when Aston Martin confirmed that Fernando Alonso would be staying with them till 2026.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, the 42-year-old explained how the new project, wind tunnel, and the team's preparation for the 2026 F1 season tempted him to stay with them. Aston Martin opened their brand-new factory at Silverstone in 2023, with plans to build a wind tunnel in 2024.

He also praised team partners like Honda and Aramco, stating that their involvement also influenced his decision.

"The appealing power of this project is just everything we are building...I think that was, a must to really enter a new [set of] regulations with a new project, with a new wind tunnel. Also with Honda as a partner, it was something for me that it was very important," Alonso said.

"Part of the decision to stay with Aston is because they are with Honda for 2026. It is because they are with Aramco, the biggest and best partner in the world. So there were a lot of factors that made 2026 very appealing with Aston," he added.

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher addresses Fernando Alonso's age while talking about how the sport should promote younger drivers

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher opined that the sport should give more opportunities to younger drivers rather than keeping older ones. While speaking about how F1 should move forward, he addressed Fernando Alonso and how old he is. However, he clarified that he was not against the 42-year-old racing at a high level.

Speaking to Speedweek, he said:

“And the now 42-year-old Alonso is driving instead. Nothing against Alonso – but it cannot be the aim of Formula 1 to get older and older," Schumacher said.

Fernando Alonso has been on the F1 grid ever since 2001 when some of the young F1 drivers were not even born. He raced for five different teams, won two world championships, and 32 races.

