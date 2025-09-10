Fernando Alonso points to lack of luck in disappointing season with Aston Martin

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso has claimed that the luck has not been on his side during the 2025 F1 season after yet another disappointing DNF at the Italian Grand Prix. The 2x world champion had to retire from a point-scoring position at Monza when his front suspension failed during the race.

Alonso was forced to retire from the Italian GP on Sunday, marking his fourth DNF of the 2025 F1 season. Luck has not been on the veteran's side this year, as he has lost out on numerous point-scoring finishes due to situations not under his control.

It was a similar story in Monza for the 44-year-old, who declared that he had his fair share of similar unlucky moments, especially in Monaco earlier this year.

"[It was] very frustrating, because we were into the seventh place I think. To secure seventh place [would have meant] another six points for the championship and we lost again," Alonso said after the race, via Formula1.com.

"I remember [in] Monaco retiring the car with an engine problem being P6, today suspension problem being P7, so the luck definitely is not with us this year and we are losing a lot of points," he added.

Alonso had qualified in P7 for the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this year. He was running in P6 when his engine blew up on lap 37, extending his run of no points until that point in the season.

Alonso scored zero points after the first eight races of the season, even after having outqualified teammate Lance Stoll on each of these occasions. He then broke this draught at the subsequent Spanish Grand Prix with a P9 at his home race in Barcelona.

Fernando Alonso claims he is "getting used to" disappointing results after the Italian GP

After the Italian GP, Fernando Alonso said that he was getting used to walking away with no points in 2025 even after a solid performance. The Spaniard has scored 30 points and sits 12th in the drivers' standings after 16 rounds this year.

When asked how frustrating it was to walk away with no points after running in the top 10, Alonso said, via the aforementioned source:

"It is frustrating but, yeah, I’m getting used to [it] unfortunately."

In the last eight races, Alonso had managed six points finishes, though, and was on a run of good results before the Belgian GP, where the Aston Martin car struggled in general. His best result of the season came at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where he managed to finish the race in P5.

His teammate, Lance Stroll, still sits two points ahead of him in the drivers' standings, thanks to the Canadian's five top 10 finishes, coupled with Fernando Alonso's bad luck this year.

