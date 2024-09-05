Fernando Alonso reacts after owning “best road legal car on the planet” amidst Adrian Newey’s F1 switch rumors 

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso, who is now a proud owner of an Aston Martin Valkyrie, has posted a few pictures of the “best road-legal car on the planet” on social media.

Alonso became a part of the Aston Martin F1 team in 2023. With his arrival, the Silverstone-based team managed to clinch eight podium places in the 2023 season. However, the British team has not been able to maintain its form in the ongoing season.

While Alonso was able to score a top-10 finish consistently until the Miami GP, his performance began slipping after the team brought in the first set of upgrades.

Setbacks aside, Fernando Alonso has shared pictures of his brand-new Adrian Newey-designed Aston Martin hypercar on his X page. Here's a look at the post, captioned:

Trending

The day has arrived! 🤩 I am a proud owner of the best road legal car on the planet. What a privilege to work for this brand. 💚

Expand Tweet

The 42-year-old racer took delivery of the Valkyrie amidst rumors of Red Bull design chief Newey signing a massive $100 million deal with Aston Martin (as reported by PlanetF1.com)

If true, the Lawrence Stroll-owned team will have bagged one of the most successful Aero Engineers in the history of Formula 1, with more than 200 race wins and 25 world titles spread between McLaren, Williams, and Red Bull Racing.

With just eight races remaining in the 2024 season, both Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso would likely be focusing on maximizing their results.

Fernando Alonso’s $4 million-worth dream hypercar reportedly breaks down in Monaco

Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin Valkyrie has reportedly broken down in Monaco. The $4 million-worth Adrian Newey-designed hypercar was seen on the back of a tow truck.

As reported by TheSportsRush.com, Alonso’s Aston Martin got stranded on the streets of Monaco. Although it wasn't clear why the car got stuck, a crew promptly came to rescue the F1-inspired vehicle.

While the crew made efforts to resolve the issue, the car failed to comply, thereby requiring a tow service to Aston Martin's service station. The picture of the Aston Martin on a tow truck was shared by an F1 fan on X.

Here's a look at the post, captioned:

"something quite poetic about all the news of Adrian Newey to Aston coming out only for Alonso’s Newey-designed Aston Martin Valkyrie to break down in the middle of the road the same day."

Expand Tweet

The Valkyrie is considered the crown jewel of Aston Martin's modern range of high-performance vehicles. Witnessing the breakdown of such an engineering masterpiece might end up denting the popularity of the iconic British car maker.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback