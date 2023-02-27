Fernando Alonso is a 'real beast' who hasn't changed a bit in 15 years, claims Aston Martin engineering director

Luca Furbatto disclosed his faith in Fernando Alonso as preseason testing came to an end in Bahrain.

Aston Martin engineering director Luca Furbatto had a good word to share about Alonso. Though he is the oldest driver on the 2023 grid, with over two decades of F1 experience, Furbatto believes that he hasn't changed even a little in all these years.

He has strong faith in Alonso's performance in the upcoming season and believes that the team will be able to climb up in the standings. He said to Sky Sports F1:

"Alonso is excited. Yesterday we had small problems but they were resolved. He is super, a real beast. I worked with him 15 years ago at McLaren and he hasn't changed a bit. The team's goal? At the end of the season, we will be happy if we are in the upper midfield."

Fernando Alonso made his move to Aston Martin after Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement from the sport last season. Soon after that, the Spaniard made his decision to leave Alpine, with whom he was driving for the past two seasons. While his move to Aston Martin was criticized by many, the development of the AMR23 seems to answer all of the questions.

Aston Martin F1 News



ALO clocked a time 1.1s slower than PER, and most of the gap was due to the higher drag and lower downforce (look at the faster corners) There is no doubt that Aston Martin built a gem... better than the RedBull in the braking zones while carrying a very similar rear wing! We have still not solved the issue of drag . Amr21 and Amr22 were draggy cars as well.

Fernando Alonso's entry with the team turning out positive in the development

Aston Martin's AMR23 has been showing signs of positivity throughout preseason testing. While they're not competing for wins, they seem to be a top outfit in the midfield. Even Toto Wolff, the team principal of Mercedes, stated that the team has a chance to finish second:

"According to our calculations, Aston Martin could finish in second place."

While Fernando Alonso is sure to drive around in Bahrain for the first race of the season, Lance Stroll, his teammate, could be replaced by reserve driver Felipe Drugovich. This happened after the Canadian faced an accident that made him unfit to drive even for preseason testing.

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team



The team will continue to give Lance every chance to race, pending recovery from his injury. Should he not be fit to compete, then Felipe will drive the AMR23 alongside Fernando. An update on our driver line-up for the #BahrainGP

However it goes, the team has an entire season with better hopes this time. If the car does turn out to be competitive enough, there is a good chance that better development will take them to a much better finish in the end.

