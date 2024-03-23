Fernando Alonso set a strong time in Australia's Q1 session, allowing him to save an extra set of tyres for the remainder of qualifying. However, a mistake at the beginning of Q3 threw away a fresh set of tyres and damaged his floor - virtually ending his qualifying.

Although the AMR24 was not fast enough to challenge Red Bull or Ferrari, it had more potential today than the eventual P9 and P10 finish on the grid. A better starting position would have also been beneficial at a circuit where Aston Martin's DRS efficiency could make them very difficult to overtake.

Alonso's time from Q2 suggests P7 was easily within reach, along with an improved chance of complicating Piastri and Russell's Sunday afternoon.

Looking ahead to the race tomorrow, the British outfit will hope the damage to the Spaniard's floor does not limit their chances.

The two-time World Champion admitted he failed to maximize the AMR24 (via Aston Martin official debrief):

"My first lap in Q3 wasn't great: I went off into the gravel at Turn Six. My mistake. So, on my final push-lap, I didn't really have full confidence in the car."

Fernando Alonso anticipates a race of attrition at the 2024 Australian GP

Pirelli's tyres have typically been durable in recent seasons. The days of three-stop races are long gone, and multiple pit stops (excluding a late Safety Car) are rarely on the cards.

However, race simulations from Friday's Practice suggest the two-stop strategy will be viable at the Australian GP. On paper, this will provide more opportunities - especially in such a tightly-knit field.

However, tyre management has been something of an Achilles heel for the AMR24.

Fernando Alonso is conscious of this, identifying the importance of minimizing degradation in tomorrow's race (via Aston Martin's official debrief):

"There will be lots going on tomorrow. It's not going to be an easy race for the tyres. Graining will be a concern for everybody, so let's see if we can manage them better than the others. We want to get both cars home in the points tomorrow."

With McLaren and Mercedes firmly in the fight with Aston Martin, there is nowhere to hide if Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll don't have a machine capable of performing across a race distance.

Tomorrow, therefore, represents a huge test for Mike Krack and his personnel.