Fernando Alonso responds to Lawrence Stroll’s ‘super high’ ambition ahead of 2023 F1 Canadian GP

Fernando Alonso feels that a double podium finish in Canada, as their team owner Lawrence Stroll wished for previously, is a 'super high' expectation.

While he did not rule out the possibility of that happening, he did mention that it can be quite an 'aggressive' target to fulfill.

"You never know. It’s an aggressive target, but we know Lawrence. The ambition is super high. We will try to make him happy and proud," Alonso said.

Aston Martin's owner, Lawrence Stroll, wished for the team to earn a double podium finish in the Canadian Grand Prix. This will be the home race for him, and his son, who is racing as Alonso's teammate, Lance Stroll. The car has been quite competitive this year, and the Spaniard has been on the podium five times in the first seven rounds of the season.

While a performance like this certainly raises the expectations of everyone in the team, it is hard to say if they will be able to bring in a double-podium finish. Fernando Alonso has been quite ruthless this season, finishing P3 four times, and P2 once. This makes it tough to say if his teammate will be able to accompany him.

Fernando Alonso up with the top teams in FP3, but what about Lance Stroll?

The third and final practice session of the Canadian Grand Prix was quite wet because of the racing and had all of the drivers going out on their intermediate tires. While there was quite a lot going on within teams, Fernando Alonso was able to pull his Aston Martin up at P3 at the end of the session, right behind leader Max Verstappen, and Charles Leclerc in his Ferrari.

While this promises a good pace for them during the race (which they missed out on during the Spanish GP), Lance Stroll was back in P7, almost half a second down on his teammate.

One of the reasons for this could be the time when he did his laps. Although he did 22 of them (compared to 18 of Alonso), his teammate was running during the final stages of the session, which saw a relatively drier track.

Lance Stroll during the final practice session of the Canadian GP (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

While it is hard to guess the future performance of the team based on the lap time from the third practice session, quite a transparent image of the same will be seen during the qualifying session.

