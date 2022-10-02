"Arrest Alpine; Unluckiest driver"- Fans react to Fernando Alonso' engine failure at his 350th race start at 2022 F1 Singapore GP

Fernando Alonso retired from the 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix after 22 laps of racing in wet conditions. The race, which was extraordinary for the Spaniard, ended with a DNF.

He started the race on P5 after a one-hour delay and was driving fairly well. After Max Verstappen had an abysmal start, he was held up behind Alonso for a long time. Although he tried lunging forward at him, it did not happen as an amazing defense from Alonso did not him through. Soon, though, yellow flags were waved as the Spaniard suffered an engine failure.

may #dankeseb🐝 @leclecx16 Alonso train will be missed Alonso train will be missed😞

This was Fernando Alonso's 350th race of his F1 career, making it more than anyone else. With the pace he had, he could have had a fine finish if it wasn't for the reliability issue he faced. Just a lap before this happened, he chatted with his race engineer, telling him that the track was still very wet and there were no dry lines. He had stated that he wouldn't be coming in for a pit stop for slicks anytime soon and kept defending against Max Verstappen in a pretty good way.

Fans agitated after Fernando Alonso retires from Singapore

Fernando Alonso has had a good season going for him and he has been scoring points consistently. He had a 10-race streak of finishing in points until the 2022 F1 Belgian GP and is a major help in putting the team in 4th place in the constructors' championship.

After he retired from the race, however, fans reflected their anger towards Alpine and support for the Spaniard on Twitter. Here are some of the best ones:

Luis @Porte97 @F1 Arrest inmediately the entire organization of Alpine. @F1 Arrest inmediately the entire organization of Alpine.

Alonso currently stands in 9th place, right behind his teammate Esteban Ocon in the championship standings. He had a positive shot at expanding his gap from Valtteri Bottas, but that wouldn't happen because of the engine failure. Max Verstappen now looks in a better finishing position in both the race and the championship.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes