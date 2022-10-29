Fernando Alonso revealed that he was surprised to find that his car was still working after the massive crash he had with Lance Stroll during the 2022 F1 United States Grand Prix last weekend.

The Spaniard said that the impact he felt was not too hard but he was rather worried about the condition of the car. After checking his car on the pitstop and changing the front wing, he said that it felt fine and okay to drive behind the safety car.

Speaking during a press conference ahead of the 2022 F1 Mexican GP, he said:

"I was concerned that the car was not damaged, you know, somehow because they changed the tyres, the front wing, and apparently there was no damage when they checked on the pitstop. And the car felt good, more or less, behind the Safety Car. So I was amazed."

A crash with Lance Stroll on the 22nd lap of the US GP last weekend saw Fernando Alonso's Alpine point up in the sky before falling back to the track with a massive 42G impact. Although Stroll crashed out and had to retire (triggering a safety car), Alonso surprisingly carried on. It is always thought that after a major crash like this, a car's suspension fails, but that wasn't the case with the Spaniard as he got back into the race and managed to pull off a P7 finish.

Fernando Alonso reveals it was mentally challenging to cope-up with F1 US GP crash and finish P7

Fernando Alonso's massive drive saw him finish P7 in the 2022 F1 US GP even after suffering a major crash. When he was asked about it, he revealed that it was mentally tough to go through every lap, trying to make moves on drivers and finishing in that position.

Alonso said:

"We were just recovering places up to P7, so it felt very good. It was mentally challenging to go through every lap and make some moves as well."

Lance Stroll will have to serve a 3-place grid penalty for the Mexican Grand Prix because of the crash he had with Alonso at COTA. The Spaniard, however, believes that the penalty is a bit too harsh.

He said:

"In a way, I think his penalty is very harsh. But it’s the way it is."

Fernando Alonso is all set to make his move to Aston Martin in the upcoming season, replacing Sebastian Vettel. He will then be a teammate to Lance Stroll, and the duo might be able to put the team in a better position if they manage to develop better than their competitors.

