Fernando Alonso reveals why the post-race ordeal in Jeddah was not frustrating for him

Fernando Alonso has revealed that the post-race ordeal in Jeddah was not really frustrating for him. The Aston Martin driver finished the race in P3. He appeared on the podium and was part of the podium ceremony as well.

However, after the post-race ceremony was over, the stewards announced a 10-second time penalty for the Spaniard. The penalty meant that the Aston Martin driver was off the podium and Mercedes' George Russell was bumped up to the podium instead.

Aston Martin then protested the decision and were able to get it reversed a few hours after the race. The entire process even received criticism from Russell, who was the benefactor of Alonso's penalty.

Replying to Adam Cooper from Motorsport.com, Alonso revealed that he did not feel too frustrated by the entire process as he was already on the podium. He said:

"I mean, yeah, it was not ideal, but it was not frustrating, let's say, because I was in the podium ceremony and things like that. It would be very different if it was not that case. I think we will not talk too much at the drivers’ briefing. There's going to be, I'm sure, a few things from this place after the free practice. But yeah, the trophy’s at the factory. I haven't been to the factory yet, so I didn't see it. But it’s all good."

Fernando Alonso on the F1's increased popularity in Spain

Fernando Alonso also touched on how F1's popularity has increased this year. With tennis star Carlos Alcaraz sending Alonso a message of going for his 33rd win, the Spaniard said that it was nice to see the support from his country.

He said:

"It's crazy to see how Spain is now so enthusiastic, again, for Formula 1 and for everything that is happening. So, you know, this is very, very nice to see. And hopefully I think they did enjoy these first two podiums, the whole country, and I think in Barcelona it’s going to be a big thing this year again. And yeah, this 33, I don't know, all these things that are happening now on social media."

He added:

"It was El Plan three years ago, and then The Mission, and now 33. So, there are a lot of 33s, and yeah, all the football clubs, or footballers, and now tennis, or whatever, and they are all doing something with 33. So, hopefully we can reach that number in terms of wins, and then we go for 34."

Fernando Alonso will be hoping to continue his podium streak at Albert Park as well after finishing on the podium in Bahrain and Jeddah.

Poll : 0 votes