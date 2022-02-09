Fernando Alonso reveals what he wants from 2022 Alpine F1 car

Fernando Alonso has revealed his expectations from Alpine’s 2022 F1 car, saying he just wants “what all drivers want” – more horsepower and more downforce. The two-time F1 world champion is hoping that the radical new technical regulations will provide him with a car capable of challenging for the championship.

Speaking in a post-season interview with GPFans, the Spaniard said:

“More power on the straights and more downforce in the corner, that is what we are aiming for, all drivers.”

He further added, saying:

“The trackside is quite strong now. We saw [last year] we scored, both cars, in a race where we maybe didn’t have the pace to score with both cars, so we are strong in many areas. We just need a competitive package out of the factories in Enstone and Viry[-Châtillon]. We have been working for several months and we have high hopes but let’s see.”

Fernando Alonso returned to the sport last season after a two-year-long sabbatical. The two-time F1 world champion is hoping to finally achieve that elusive third title with Alpine.

Formula 1 @F1



It's just wonderful to see the great man up there again



#QatarGP @alo_oficial Fernando Alonso back on the podiumIt's just wonderful to see the great man up there again Fernando Alonso back on the podium 😃It's just wonderful to see the great man up there again 🙌#QatarGP 🇶🇦 @alo_oficial https://t.co/JC9tUgAYYh

Meanwhile, Alpine won a Grand Prix for the first time last season after officially returning to the sport in 2016. The team, however, failed to improve on their performance compared to the previous season.

With their initial goal of fighting for a world championship within five years after entering the sport failing to materialize, the team is hopeful for the 2022 season, when the new regulations provide a chance for them to jump up the grid order.

Fernando Alonso believes his experience will provide an edge in 2022

Despite being the oldest driver on the grid, Fernando Alonso doesn’t believe age will hamper his performances in the upcoming season. If anything, the two-time F1 world champion believes his vast experience, both in F1 and elsewhere, will come in handy when the new technical regulations come into effect.

Speaking in a post-season interview with Crash.net, Alonso said:

“On the age, I feel good, honestly I feel an advantage. When I come to a circuit, I know the circuits. Now everyone is testing this 18-inch tyre and I know very well these tyres from the WEC... I think physically, the cars of today are not very demanding. I think 2004-05, maybe the age was a limitation. I only see advantages.”

Gagasi FM Sports @GagasiFMSports ON THIS DAY in 2018 - former Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso and his Toyota teammates ,Kazuki Nakajima and Sébastien Buemi, won the 24 Hours Le Mans race.



With the Monaco GP and Le Mans under his belt - Alonso only needs the Indy 500 to complete the Triple Crown. ON THIS DAY in 2018 - former Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso and his Toyota teammates ,Kazuki Nakajima and Sébastien Buemi, won the 24 Hours Le Mans race.With the Monaco GP and Le Mans under his belt - Alonso only needs the Indy 500 to complete the Triple Crown. https://t.co/AcJosQJ6x2

During his F1 sabbatical, Alonso participated in a variety of other racing categories, including the World Endurance Championship, IndyCar, and the grueling Dakar Rally, with varying degrees of success. He was most successful in the WEC, winning the title and notching up two consecutive Le Mans wins during his 18-months-long stint with Toyota.

